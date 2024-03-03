Shocking Kevin Durant revelation on Bradley Beal leaves Phoenix Suns media members perplexed

Kevin Durant was so focused on the game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday that he failed to notice something. Durant told reporters after the Phoenix Suns' 118-109 loss at the Footprint Center that he didn't know Bradley Beal was ejected until late in the fourth quarter.

Beal was called for two technical fouls in the third quarter for his tussle with Jalen Green. He was ejected from the game and Durant didn't notice his teammate was gone until the fourth quarter. KD shared his hilarious story with reporters after the game.

"I didn't even know Brad got thrown out until like the fourth quarter," Durant said. "I thought he was just in the back. I was wondering, I thought somebody else got a tech. I was wondering why they shot two free throws and we didn't. It was a quick play, you try to move on and keep out the momentum in our hands. We had momentum at that time, so I think that gave us a little spark too even though we missed Brad."

Bradley Beal finished with just seven points, two rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes of action. It was an overall bad game for the Phoenix Suns against a young Houston Rockets team struggling with consistency. The Rockets beat the Suns twice in three games since Feb. 23.

Kevin Durant had a team-high 30 points with nine rebounds, but also had six turnovers. The Suns failed to contain Jalen Green, who had 34 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Fred VanVleet added 24 points and 11 assists, and Alperen Sengun put up 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Kevin Durant, Suns could be without Devin Booker after injury

Devin Booker suffered an injury late in the game on Saturday.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns could be without Devin Booker for their next game on Sunday against the OKC Thunder. Booker accidentally stepped on Royce O'Neal's foot late in the fourth quarter and sprained his right ankle. He left the game and will likely be a game-time decision.

The good news for the Suns is Booker's X-rays were negative and possibly avoided a major injury. The four-time All-Star has been great this season, averaging 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic also left the game in the second quarter after getting hit by teammate Josh Okogie in the head. Nurkic underwent concussion protocol testing and was negative. However, he was ruled out due to a sprained neck.

