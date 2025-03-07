"Shocking that the LeBron hater says this" - Lakers fans berate Fox Sports analyst claiming LeBron James isn't "Laker great"

Some fans have called Ric Bucher a LeBron James hater over the years. On Thursday, the Fox Sports analyst made another comment that riled up supporters of the four-time MVP. Bucher insisted that James is an all-time great but not a Laker great.

Lakers fans promptly reacted to the take:

“Shocking that the LeBron hater says this”

“Lmao so Pau Gasol ain’t a Laker great?! You guys are just spewing stuff to diminish my GOAT,” one fan said.

“Jerry West played 14 years with The Lakers and won 1 chip so what do we do with that info,” one fan added.

“We do not care what this dude thinks he dont play basketball all he does is talk on tv and nobody will miss him when hes gone,” another fan wrote.

“His standards disqualify people who are considered no doubt all-time great Lakers lol” one fan reacted.

"Genuinely why should anyone base opinion on what he says what credentials does he have ???" one fan wrote.

According to Ric Bucher, there are minimum requirements to earn recognition as a “Laker great.” Per the analyst, the player has to play for at least 10 years and win at least three championships. LeBron James is playing his seventh season for the Lakers with one title under his belt with the franchise. The four-time MVP falls short of Bucher’s conditions.

Keyshawn Johnson, a co-host of Speak and a big LA Lakers fan, agreed with Bucher. The former NFL star could not put James in the same category as other known Laker greats like Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Jerry West, Elgin Baylor and others, like LeBron James, don’t meet Ric Bucher’s “Lakers great” requirements

LeBron James is not the only one who falls below the requirements set by Ric Bucher. Jerry West, a fan favorite and considered a Laker icon, does not meet Bucher’s standards. The Logo spent his entire 14-year career with the Lakers but only won one championship. He played for the franchise during the Boston Celtics’ dominance in the 60s and early 70s.

Another one that couldn’t pass the Fox Sports analyst’s standards is Elgin Baylor. The 10x All-NBA forward, like West, played his entire career with the Lakers. Unlike West, he could not win one championship. Baylor was a four-time scoring champ, averaging 37.1 PPG, 15.9 RPG and 3.9 APG during that stretch.

Gail Goodrich may be the type of Laker career LeBron James is on track for. The legendary Lakers guard does not hit the minimum requirements set by Ric Bucher to be a franchise great. Goodrich played nine seasons for the Purple and Gold and helped the team to the 1972 championship. He was an All-Star in four seasons in LA and a First Team All-NBA in 1974.

