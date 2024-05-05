“Shoot 2,000 shots”: Anthony Edwards lays bare secret to overcoming his shooting woes

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 43 points and Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid delivered crucial plays in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, helping the Timberwolves secure a 106-99 victory over the defending champions, Denver Nuggets, in Game 1 of their Round 2 matchup on Saturday night in Denver.

After the game, Edwards spoke to the reporters in the post-game presser detailing the journey of his shooting prowess:

“When I came in the league, the thing was that I couldn’t shoot. Those summers that I had leading up now…was a lot of work. Some days we were going in just shoot 2000 shots. It was tough.”

In his rookie season, Edwards averaged 19.3 points on 41.7% shooting from the field on 16.8 attempts per game, converting just 7.0, while he shot 32.9% from the 3-point line on 7.2 attempts, making just 2.4 and lastly 77.6% from the free-throw line on 3.8 attempts.

This season, he averaged a career-best shooting percentage of 46.1% from the field, including the most points scored in his career at 25.9 per game on 19.7 attempts while coverting 9.1 of them.

How Anthony Edwards' shot making rallied Minnesota Timberwolves over Denver Nuggets

Edwards sank a crucial jumper with 1 minute, 36 seconds left, extending the Wolves' lead to 102-91 in a contest that had been tightly contested throughout.

However, the Nuggets weren't finished yet. Nikola Jokic, who racked up a near triple-double with 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, nailed a 3-pointer that trimmed their deficit to six with just under a minute to play. Yet, the gap was ultimately too great for Denver to close. In the final minute, Edwards clinched the victory by hitting two free throws and a layup.

The Nuggets were ahead 44-40 at halftime and extended their lead to as much as seven points in the third quarter. However, the Timberwolves closely contested the game. Karl-Anthony Towns went 5-for-5 from the field during the quarter, and Mike Conley added 11 points in the third.

Edwards scored consecutive jumpers and Nickeil Alexander-Walker sank a 3-pointer, contributing to a 7-0 Wolves run in the quarter. By the end of the period, the Timberwolves had edged ahead to a 73-71 lead.

Ultimately, when the Timberwolves needed him most, Edwards was the standout player on the court. Additionally, Reid delivered a crucial offensive surge in a game that remained close throughout the final stages. The Wolves accomplished the toughest and most critical task required to win the series: they managed to steal a game on Denver’s home court.