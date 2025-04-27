"Shooting from deep": Fans erupt as Donovan Mitchell promotes Coco Jones’ debut album with energetic lip sync

NBA Fans online had a blast after they saw Donovan Mitchell promote Coco Jones' debut album. On Thursday, an X user shared the Cleveland Cavaliers star's Instagram story from the same day in a post.

Ad

The post featured a video where Cleveland's Spiderman is seen energetically syncing his lips to one of Jones' songs from the "Why Not More?" album. The fans dropped in the X post's comment section to express their thoughts on the Cavs star's relationship with the singer. One fan teased the Cavs star using a basketball analogy.

"That boy pulling up from Half court .😂"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Other fans joined the bandwagon and expressed their thoughts in their comments.

"my boy singing an album about him," one fan said.

"If my girl is coco Jones this how ima be singing," another fan said.

"He’s just winning win life bro," another fan commented.

Some fans got hilariously creative while expressing their mind.

"Looka me I'm Donovan Mitchell I got the number 1 seed a 100+ million contract and Coco Jones on my arm man f**k you," one fan said.

Ad

"Promoting your girlfriends unreleased album? Man… life is good," another fan said.

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones are one of the newest couples to confirm their relationship and go public. According to Elle, the couple kept their relationship under the radar for almost a year before the singer confirmed it in March 2025.

Coco Jones reveals her honest thoughts on holding hands with Donovan Mitchell during Usher's concert

Last year, news about Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones made headlines as the two stars were seen holding hands at a Usher concert. Jones addressed the viral moment during an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast on Feb. 28. The NFL legend asked the actor and singer about the viral moment and picked her brains on the dating rumors between her and the Cavs star.

Ad

Jones responded to the question calmly and revealed that she gave the answers related to her relationship with the Cavs star in her songs.

"I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea. Little spies everywhere," Jones said. "I’m happy and I will say, my music is my outlet where I tell my stories and my truth. Some things I keep for myself because this is my life, too. I say some things and you can hear it on my album." (0:22)

Ad

Donovan Mitchell is having probably the best season of his career, and it looks like having Jones by his side has improved his game on the court. He is averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game and has led his team to a 3-0 lead in their first-round series against the Miami Heat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.