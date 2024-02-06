"Shooting just like him": Super Bowl presser gets a dash of NBA mockery as Patrick Mahomes compares himself to Steph Curry

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing against the team Steph Curry will be rooting for in Super Bowl LVIII. The defending champs will be hoping to make it back-to-back championships when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. Kansas won two consecutive playoff games on the road to head to Allegiant Stadium for a showdown with the 49ers.

Leading into the highly anticipated event, the two-time Super Bowl MVP had a meet-and-greet session with fans and some members of the media. When he was asked what he could have been had he not been playing quarterback in the NFL, Mahomes had this to say:

“If I play basketball, I’d be just like Steph Curry. I got the shot, I just gotta get a couple of extra reps, a couple of shots up and I’ll be shooting just like him. That’s who I’d be.”

Patrick Mahomes’ deep ball accuracy during the regular season was 67.2%. He had 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions when attempting such passes. It’s perhaps not a perfect comparison with the 3-point shot in basketball but it might be the closest statistic to what Steph Curry does best.

If the quarterback shoots the way he passes the deep ball, he might have had a shot of becoming the next Curry in basketball.

Sports fans will never know how great Patrick Mahomes would have been in basketball, but they unquestionably know he’s the deadliest quarterback around. He has been so good that many are already comparing him to the legendary Tom Brady with his seven championship rings.

A few days from now, Patrick Mahomes will be testing his passing skills and deep ball throws against perhaps the NFL’s best front seven. The San Francisco 49ers’ defensive line, led by star linebacker Nick Bosa, will try to contain Mahomes and his clutch playmaking. Count on Steph Curry to cheer for the 49ers as they are based in the same city where the Golden State Warriors play.

Steph Curry will have to be clutch for the Warriors the way Patrick Mahomes has been for the Chiefs this season

Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors (22-25) are still in 12th place in the Western Conference. They are only one game behind the Utah Jazz (25-26) for the 10th spot and last play-in tournament berth. They have 35 games left to try and chase down the Jazz for that coveted spot.

For the Warriors not to miss the playoffs, Curry will have to be at his best. He will have to deliver down the stretch when his team needs him most. For inspiration, he may look to see what Patrick Mahomes has done in the AFC playoffs.

Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs past the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the Divisional Round. The quarterback engineered several crucial drives to beat the Bills on their home turf. As good as he was versus Buffalo, he was even better in Baltimore against presumptive NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes may dream of being like Steph Curry in basketball. The two-time NBA MVP and four-time champ, however, could use a little Mahomes magic as the Warriors try to chase down a playoff spot.

