"Shooting of Larry Bird, Smile of Magic...playmaking ability of Magic or LeBron" - Jason Kidd compares 2x All-NBA selection to several yesteryear NBA legends

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is already one of the best players in the NBA at the age of 23. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd went on to compare Doncic to several NBA legends during a pregame interview for Game 1.

Before the Mavericks went on to lose Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors, Kidd faced the media to answer some questions. One of the questions was about which player Doncic reminds him of.

Here's what the Mavs head coach had to say:

"Luka reminds of Luka. He's one of a kind. You can compare him to the shooting of Larry Bird. His smile of Magic (Johnson). His playmaking ability of Magic or LeBron (James). Just doesn't jump as high as LeBron, but when you talk about those traits, they have all one thing in common and that's winning."

Jason Kidd hopes that Luka Doncic will eventually become a winner in the NBA. They have a legitimate chance of winning an NBA championship this season, despite the odds not being in their favor against the Golden State Warriors. Doncic led the Mavericks to an upset against the Phoenix Suns, so he's capable of carrying the team to huge wins.

"He finds a way to win. When you talk about those greats, at some point he will be right there those guys. Just not his ability to play basketball, but to have those championships," Kidd said.

Many NBA analysts have compared Doncic to Larry Bird, who had similar traits and swagger. Both have streaky shooting and can play inside-out. Bird won three championships, something the Luka could be destined to replicate if given the right team around him.

As for Magic Johnson and LeBron James, they are both playmakers and high IQ legends. Magic won five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, while James won four, with an eye for a fifth and possibly sixth before his career is over.

Luka Doncic is LeBron James' favorite NBA player under the age of 25

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James' season ended earlier than expected, so he's been busy going on vacation, watching the 2022 NBA playoffs and spending a lot of time on Twitter. James recently held a rare question and answer on his Twitter and one of the questions asked was who is his favorite player under the age of 25.

"The King" emphatically answered Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic recently put the league on notice by eliminating the Phoenix Suns. The Slovenian superstar helped the Mavericks reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011.

It's not the first time LeBron James has praised the young superstar. In an episode of "The Shop," the four-time champ revealed that Doncic is one of the players he wants to team up with.

"I love Luka. Luka's my favorite," James said.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar