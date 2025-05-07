  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Draymond Green
  "Shooting like Steph rn": Atlanta Hawks superstar turns Draymond Green fan as Warriors take on Wolves

“Shooting like Steph rn”: Atlanta Hawks superstar turns Draymond Green fan as Warriors take on Wolves

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified May 07, 2025 03:11 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn
Atlanta Hawks superstar turns Draymond Green fan as Warriors take on Wolves - Source: Imagn

The Golden State Warriors faced a major blow early in the second quarter of Game 1 of their Round 2 clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves when Steph Curry exited with a left hamstring strain. In need of an offensive spark, it was Draymond Green — more known for his defense than scoring — who stepped up.

Green led all scorers at the half with 16 points, adding to the 13 Curry put up before leaving the game. Despite losing their star, the Warriors maintained their momentum, dominating the Timberwolves 26-11 in the second quarter to take a 44-31 lead at the break.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, who shares Klutch Sports representation with Draymond Green, gave the Warriors forward a shoutout online:

“Draymond shooting like Steph right now,” Young wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
also-read-trending Trending

Green has long been seen as a "playoff riser" as someone whose impact isn’t always visible in the box score but shows up in crucial postseason moments — like his standout 32-point, 15-rebound, 9-assist performance in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals, despite the Warriors’ heartbreaking collapse from a 3-1 lead.

Meanwhile, Young’s postseason ended prematurely, as the Hawks were eliminated in the play-in tournament after back-to-back losses to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

Draymond Green relishes Anthony Edwards showdown

Plenty of narratives are at play in this Warriors–Timberwolves series, from Jimmy Butler facing his former team to the ongoing Draymond Green–Rudy Gobert rivalry, but Green is also locked in on facing Minnesota’s rising star, Anthony Edwards.

"He's (Edwards) obviously going to play a huge role for the Timberwolves, I'm going to play a huge role for us,” Green said on “The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis” (per NBC Sports Bay Area).
“But this series ain't about me versus Ant Man or who can out-talk who. This is about high-level basketball. ... Ant had a great playoff series in that Lakers series. I'm looking forward to the matchup."
Edwards continues to break out as a playoff star. After eliminating big names like Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic last year, he's kept that momentum, sending LeBron James and Luka Doncic’s Lakers packing in this year's first round.

In the opening round, Edwards averaged an impressive 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists over five games.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
