"Shooting nukes from living room" - NBA fans roast Steph Curry for potential post-retirement presidential bid

Steph Curry has accomplished a lot in his storied career. The four-time NBA champion is a multiple-time MVP and scoring champion. He is the greatest shooter of all time and is already preparing for life after basketball. He's a successful investor, created his own brand, runs a foundation and much more off the floor. Now, he may be shooting for something bigger.

Curry for president? It may not be as crazy as you think. In a recent interview with CBS, the sharpshooter was asked about running for commander in chief after his time in the league. “Maybe,” he said.

He was then asked about his interest in politics. He did not shy away from a potential foray into public office.

“I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in any way that I can," Curry said. "If that is the way to do it then maybe. I am not saying presidency, that’s maybe, but if politics is the way to create meaningful change then, or if there is another way, I am not ruling it out.”

The interview clip and bold political ambitions sent NBA fans into a frenzy. The X trolls came out as they always do. One compared Steph Curry’s foreign diplomacy style to his on-court sniping.

“Shooting nukes from the living room,” a fan wrote.

This fan was not alone in sending off jokes. Check out the social media reaction to a potential President Curry below.

Steph Curry talked retirement at All-Star Game

At the All-Star game last month, Curry touched on his potential retirement plans. It seems a potential presidential bid or political career is a long way off.

“I think about (retirement) all the time," Curry said. "But the thoughts stop because you have to get ready for the next game. It’s a cycle that goes, and you just have to embrace the now. Eventually, I will get to a point where I wake up and my body tells me it’s time, but I don’t think I am anywhere close to that.”

Warriors fans may have to wait awhile to see their favorite guard’s name on a ballot. Curry said any potential run would come much later than the next election year of 2028. The Warriors have Curry under contract until 2026. He will be 38 when he hits free agency that summer.

Curry is still chasing a fifth title. He is also expected to join Team USA this summer for the 2024 Paris Olympics in pursuit of his first Olympic gold medal in his storied career. Curry has two gold medals in the FIBA World Cup but has never competed with the national team in the Olympics.