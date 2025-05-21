"Shot at Jokic" - NBA insider reads into Michael Malone's MVP shout for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone made headlines after Game 1 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals between the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves. One NBA insider believes that Malone's comments about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were a direct shot at Nikola Jokic.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kevin O'Connor shared a clip of the ex-Nuggets coach saying that SGA was the MVP. It stirred the pot, considering Malone coached Jokic from 2015 until his firing three games before the start of the NBA playoffs last month.

O'Connor pointed out that there's no other way to explain Malone's comments other than taking shots at his former player.

"There's no other way to hear this but as a shot at Jokic," O'Connor tweeted.

While coach Michael Malone was free to say whatever he wanted about the MVP race, especially with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being favored to win, it still comes out as bitter due to his history with Nikola Jokic.

Malone and Jokic won an NBA championship together in 2023, with the coach even going to Serbia multiple times to present him with his MVP trophies. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if SGA actually wins the award, though it's the consensus despite "The Joker" having the best statistical season of his career.

The Denver Nuggets fired Malone, as well as general manager Calvin Booth, even though the postseason was about to begin. The team was struggling and needed a fresh voice, so David Adelman was named interim coach. Adelman did a good job, leading the Nugges to the Western Conference semifinals and losing to the OKC Thunder in seven games.

NBA insider reveals details of Michael Malone's firing

NBA insider reveals details of Michael Malone's firing. (Photo: IMAGN)

Former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth never saw eye-to-eye, and there was tension following the Nuggets' championship win in 2023. Booth didn't bring back Bruce Brown Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in back-to-back offseasons, creating a hole in the Nuggets' depth.

Booth also wanted Malone to use young players such as Zeke Nnaji, Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, Christian Braun and Jalen Pickett. However, the coach was never known for developing players, though he managed to get the best out of Braun and Watson.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the nail in the coffin for Malone's tenure as coach was when the locker room became unhappy with how he treated Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook differently.

With the way their season ended, it will be interesting to see if the Nuggets retain David Adelman and sign a general manager who could give them depth for next season.

