"Should have banned him for life" - Stephen Jackson rips Ryan Garcia for using PEDs vs Devin Haney

Pro boxer Ryan Garcia recently found himself in the crosshairs of NBA vet Stephen Jackson after a failed drug test surrounding his April fight with Devin Haney. Despite what initially was a dominant win over Garcia, he then failed a drug test, forcing the New York State Athletic Commission to overturn the win to a no contest. In addition, Garcia was handed a one-year suspension for the situation.

Prior to the fight, fans raised questions about Garcia's mental health as he began to act erratic both in person, and online in various social media posts. Following the dominant performance, Garcia revealed that he was simply trying to throw his opponent off his game.

Despite that, the wind was taken from Garcia's sails midway through his victory lap as news surfaced indicating that he failed a drug test for a performance-enhancing drug. Although he initially protested the failure, after having his b-sample tested, the drug testing failure was confirmed, with Garcia handed a suspension and fines.

As an avid boxing fan, Stephen Jackson wasn't too happy with the situation, and took to social media to rip Ryan Garcia:

"If you gotta cheat to win in anything, you're not that, you're not really good and you don't belong doing that. If you gotta cheat, it's just that simple. Real winners never respect cheaters.

"I never cheated a day in my life, in any sport and never will. And been a champion on every level. If you gotta cheat, you don't belong in a sport. I can't believe they just banned them for a year. They should have banned them for life."

"He did nothing for the people," - Ryan Garcia ripped Michael Jordan just days before Stephen Jackson's comments

Prior to Stephen Jackson taking aim at Ryan Garcia, the pro boxer controversially disregarded Michael Jordan as the greatest athlete of all time. Garcia alleged that the six-time NBA champ hasn't done anything to help others, despite Jordan's long list of charitable endeavors.

Instead, Ryan Garcia named another fellow boxer, Muhammad Ali, as the greatest athlete of all time, citing his social activism during his career. While speaking in an interview with Shopping for Sneakers by Kick Game, he explained:

"No, Jordan didn't do s**t for the people. Jordan made some shoes. I don't give a f**k about no six rings, I give a f**k about what you did outside the court... What did you do outside the court bro? I like Kobe better than him."

Of course, prior to Garcia's recent comments, the Hall of Famer opened up another medical facility in North Carolina for underprivileged families. The facility was the third of its kind funded by Jordan, adding to the NBA legend's long list of charitable and philanthropic endeavors.

On the flip side, of course, Muhammad Ali was a social activist, who even notably was sentenced to five years in prison for refusing to be drafted into the US military. In addition, Ali also took part in the Civil Rights movement in the United States, further cementing his impact outside of the ring.