  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • "Should have done it in June" - League source says Knicks missed Giannis Antetokounmpo opportunity because of $150M commitment

"Should have done it in June" - League source says Knicks missed Giannis Antetokounmpo opportunity because of $150M commitment

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 10, 2025 17:24 GMT
Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Getty
League source says Knicks missed Giannis Antetokounmpo opportunity because of $150M commitment - Source: Getty

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was linked with the New York Knicks during the offseason. According to Sam Amick of “The Athletic,” league sources said that the Knicks missed the opportunity to land Antetokounmpo due to a $150 million commitment.

Ad

The Knicks’ push for Antetokounmpo reportedly stalled because they signed Mikal Bridges to a four-year, $150 million extension. This deal made Bridges untouchable as he was ineligible to be traded until February.

“The timing of it all was nothing short of absurd, with the Bucks and Knicks talking at a time when the odds of a deal actually happening were minuscule because of a choice the Knicks had made just weeks before,” Sam Amick wrote. “‘They should have done it in June,’ said one league source close to the situation, who was granted anonymity so that he could speak freely.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Multiple league sources reported that during the 2025 offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his representation “explored” the possibility of him leaving Milwaukee. New York emerged as the only place he reportedly truly desired outside of Milwaukee.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

The Bucks’ front office (GM Jon Horst) reportedly traveled to Athens, Greece, to meet with the two-time MVP and his agent for candid discussions about the team’s direction and to address perceived frustrations. During that meeting, he expressed concerns about whether Milwaukee’s current roster was capable of contending at the highest level.

The Knicks and Bucks engaged in trade talks during an “exclusive negotiating window.” But the talks “never got traction,” according to ESPN’s Shams Charania as the Knicks’ offer was apparently insufficient for Milwaukee’s valuation, and the Bucks didn’t believe that trading Giannis suited their long-term plans.

Ad

What’s next for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo seems intent on giving Milwaukee the benefit of the doubt this season. He wants to see if the retooled roster can get them back into championship contention. The Bucks made a notable move by signing Myles Turner to a multi-year deal and parting ways with Damian Lillard.

They also re-signed Giannis’s brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo on a one-year deal. Despite the current commitment, his future with the Bucks remains unsettled in many eyes. He may wait for signs during this season before deciding whether to stay long-term or push for a trade.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications