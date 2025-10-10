"Should have done it in June" - League source says Knicks missed Giannis Antetokounmpo opportunity because of $150M commitment

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was linked with the New York Knicks during the offseason. According to Sam Amick of “The Athletic,” league sources said that the Knicks missed the opportunity to land Antetokounmpo due to a $150 million commitment.The Knicks’ push for Antetokounmpo reportedly stalled because they signed Mikal Bridges to a four-year, $150 million extension. This deal made Bridges untouchable as he was ineligible to be traded until February.“The timing of it all was nothing short of absurd, with the Bucks and Knicks talking at a time when the odds of a deal actually happening were minuscule because of a choice the Knicks had made just weeks before,” Sam Amick wrote. “‘They should have done it in June,’ said one league source close to the situation, who was granted anonymity so that he could speak freely.”Multiple league sources reported that during the 2025 offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his representation “explored” the possibility of him leaving Milwaukee. New York emerged as the only place he reportedly truly desired outside of Milwaukee.The Bucks’ front office (GM Jon Horst) reportedly traveled to Athens, Greece, to meet with the two-time MVP and his agent for candid discussions about the team’s direction and to address perceived frustrations. During that meeting, he expressed concerns about whether Milwaukee’s current roster was capable of contending at the highest level.The Knicks and Bucks engaged in trade talks during an “exclusive negotiating window.” But the talks “never got traction,” according to ESPN’s Shams Charania as the Knicks’ offer was apparently insufficient for Milwaukee’s valuation, and the Bucks didn’t believe that trading Giannis suited their long-term plans.What’s next for Giannis Antetokounmpo?Giannis Antetokounmpo seems intent on giving Milwaukee the benefit of the doubt this season. He wants to see if the retooled roster can get them back into championship contention. The Bucks made a notable move by signing Myles Turner to a multi-year deal and parting ways with Damian Lillard.They also re-signed Giannis’s brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo on a one-year deal. Despite the current commitment, his future with the Bucks remains unsettled in many eyes. He may wait for signs during this season before deciding whether to stay long-term or push for a trade.