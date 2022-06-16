“It’s going to be a really dark next few years… I would try to trade LeBron right now” - Bill Simmons says the LA Lakers ownership situation is really bizarre, says Anthony Davis would want out if LeBron James leaves

LeBron James will turn 38 this year, yet he is still one of the best basketball players in the entire NBA. The LA Lakers forward nearly won the scoring title by averaging 30.3 points per game, the second-best mark of his career. His incredible performances didn't translate into wins, however, as the Lakers went 33-49 and missed the playoffs.

The Lakers hired Darvin Ham as their new coach, but the team will need more changes to achieve success. After all, competing with the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets and other amazing teams in the West isn't easy.

Some NBA fans and analysts even believe the Lakers should trade James, but is that going to really happen?

Will the Lakers trade LeBron James?

Trading LeBron James sounds like a crazy idea at first. However, the LA Lakers may be the first team to consider sending the 18-time All-Star to another team.

Obviously, the situation is going to be extremely difficult for the Lakers. Yes, they have a new coach, but their roster is still the same.

Darvin Ham is not going to magically fix the trio of James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. He is not going to turn the Lakers into one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the NBA overnight, nor into one of the best defensive teams.

Bill Simmons recently spoke about the Lakers' situation during a segment on the league's least-appealing general manager jobs:

"The ownership situation is just bizarre. Everyone likes Jeannie (Buss). She's a very nice person, but it's bizarre. And you have a fan base with huge expectations, and I just think it's going to be a really dark next few years."

Simmons believes the Lakers should trade James. That's a move he would make if he had the job.

"I think that's a really hard job, because if I took the job, I would try to trade LeBron right now," Simmons said. "That would be my move. I'm not winning the title next year. I would really try to aggressively try to turn LeBron into something back and then try to figure out what I have with Davis."

Despite his opinion, Simmons is aware the Lakers aren't going to trade James. However, he might want out in 2023 if the Lakers have another bad season.

Will the Lakers make any big moves?

Competing in the NBA will not be easy next year. The West is stacked as always, but even the East is much better now. The Lakers will have to make big moves if they want to catch up.

Davis is a great player when healthy, so he can be expected to stay on the team. However, trading Westbrook should be a priority.

Lakers All Day Everyday @LADEig



He will make $47 million next season BREAKING: Russell Westbrook is expected to opt into the final year of his contract by the end of the month, via @wojespn He will make $47 million next season BREAKING: Russell Westbrook is expected to opt into the final year of his contract by the end of the month, via @wojespn.He will make $47 million next season 👀 https://t.co/FgUgbvy3S7

Unfortunately, although Westbrook is not a great fit for the Lakers, trading him is almost impossible. He is one of the league's highest-paid players, yet he is not as good as he was in his prime.

Simmons is right about one thing: running the Lakers is extremely difficult.

