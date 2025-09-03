  • home icon
  • "Should be punished as severely as possible" - Fans react to Kawhi Leonard getting $28 million endorsement deal to circumvent salary cap

"Should be punished as severely as possible" - Fans react to Kawhi Leonard getting $28 million endorsement deal to circumvent salary cap

By Ernesto Cova
Published Sep 03, 2025 13:00 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Kawhi Leonard is facing a lot of trouble - Source: Imagn

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is under a lot of fire right now. According to sports journalist Pablo Torre, he may have signed a fraudulent agreement with the Clippers.

Torre, who conducted a seven-month investigation on this story, found out that Leonard got a $28 million endorsement deal with green company Aspiration, which was supposed to offset carbon emissions from its celebrity clients.

While there's nothing wrong or weird about that, his endorsement deal was deemed a "no-show job," as he didn't even have to share any posts or public comments about his endorsement. More worryingly, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer invested $50 million in the company.

Needless to say, it didn't take long before this story went viral, with fans sharing their thoughts on X on Wednesday. Here are some of the best comments:

Other fans weren't that shocked. If anything, they think this should happen more often:

Torre claimed that a source within the company confirmed that the agreement was made to circumvent the salary cap, and it was agreed upon shortly after Leonard signed a four-year, $176 million contract extension with the Clippers.

"We went through a litany of really, really top-tier name contracts," the employee told Torre. : And then, ‘Oh, by the way, we also have a marketing deal with Kawhi Leonard’ — and that if I had any questions about it, essentially don’t, because it was to circumvent the salary cap.”
Leonard and his camp were already under fire years ago when his uncle, Dennis Robertson, was accused of demanding perks and financial commitments that would go against the league's salary cap policy.

The NBA reportedly found no wrongdoing at the time but, per Torre's report, they vowed to reopen the investigation should any further developments come out.

Fast forward to today, and Aspiration, which was also expected to be a partner to make Intuit Dome a sustainable stadium, is facing legal turmoil after its co-founder pleaded guilty to defrauding investors.

Will the league punish Kawhi Leonard?

From a basketball standpoint, Kawhi Leonard is still one of the best defensive players in the game. While he may not be the same two-way defensive force of all, he's still the centerpiece of the Clippers' project.

He's finally back to full strength and should face no limitations next season, and adding John Collins and Bradley Beal to the mix will take some of the offensive burden off his shoulders.

However, if this situation escalates, Kawhi Leonard might be subject to some sort of discipline. The league voided Joe Smith's contracts with the Minnesota Timberwolves when they were found guilty of going around the salary cap to sign him, so this will be a situation to keep a close eye on.

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
