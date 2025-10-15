  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Should be on a regular contract over Bronny": Lakers fans highly impressed as $636,435 signing thrives alongside Luka Doncic 

"Should be on a regular contract over Bronny": Lakers fans highly impressed as $636,435 signing thrives alongside Luka Doncic 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 15, 2025 04:21 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
"Should be on a regular contract over Bronny": Lakers fans highly impressed as $636,435 signing thrives alongside Luka Doncic (Image Source: Imagn)

Nick Smith Jr. is quickly gaining fans among the rigid Lakers supporters following his impressive performances in the preseason. The former Hornets guard is vying for a standard contract after signing a $636,435 two-way deal with LA. Smith has made a compelling case thus far and is only building on it.

Ad

In Tuesday's game against the Suns, Smith earned more faith after an efficient outing while playing alongside Luka Doncic, who made his preseason debut. Smith began the contest with two made 3s off Doncic's assists, showcasing his catch-and-shoot ability.

Not just that, he proved he's a threat on both ends with stellar defense on the perimeter. These skills are of great value to the Lakers, who need more players to contribute in a multitude of ways offensively, while also not being liable on defense.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Smith finished the game with eight points on 3 of 7 shooting, including 2 of 4 from deep. He was a plus-minus +2, the highest off the bench and among players with ambitions of a roster spot.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here's how Lakers fans hyped Nick Smith Jr. on X during Tuesday's outing:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications