"Should be on a regular contract over Bronny": Lakers fans highly impressed as $636,435 signing thrives alongside Luka Doncic 

Nick Smith Jr. is quickly gaining fans among the rigid Lakers supporters following his impressive performances in the preseason. The former Hornets guard is vying for a standard contract after signing a $636,435 two-way deal with LA. Smith has made a compelling case thus far and is only building on it.

In Tuesday's game against the Suns, Smith earned more faith after an efficient outing while playing alongside Luka Doncic, who made his preseason debut. Smith began the contest with two made 3s off Doncic's assists, showcasing his catch-and-shoot ability.

Not just that, he proved he's a threat on both ends with stellar defense on the perimeter. These skills are of great value to the Lakers, who need more players to contribute in a multitude of ways offensively, while also not being liable on defense.

Smith finished the game with eight points on 3 of 7 shooting, including 2 of 4 from deep. He was a plus-minus +2, the highest off the bench and among players with ambitions of a roster spot.

Here's how Lakers fans hyped Nick Smith Jr. on X during Tuesday's outing:

Hater @swishsmith2020 He should be on a regular contract over bronny

Wizely 🫥🌙 @Wizelycook Nick smith jr game is just smooth dawg

♕𝕕𝕒𝕧𝕠𓅓 @shpillo_ give Nick Smith Jr. a contract soon as he sit down in the locker room at halftime we’ve seen enough 🙅🏾‍♂️

Coach Rome @Rome_Beast nick smith intrigues me bro

🦅 @deadboylyfee Nick Smith Jr. I won’t let this defense effort go unnoticed brother

Prime Luka @LeLukaLA There's so much juice in the Nick Smith Jr. signing wc could lead to a Monk 2.0. 1st rd picks getting a right environment performing better and reaching their potential.

