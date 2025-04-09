"Should step in for more long 2's" - NBA fans react to Boston Celtics setting all-time unwanted record

Like most teams in the modern NBA, the three-point shot is a focal point of the Boston Celtics' offense. While this approach has worked out well for them, it's also landed them on the wrong side of history.

When it comes to volume on threes, the Celtics have a wide lead on the other 29 teams in the league. They get up about 48 shots from beyond the arc a night, six more than the Golden State Warriors who have the second-most average attempts.

The Boston Celtics are in the top 10 in terms of three-point percentage, but they still find themselves on an unwanted list. Still with a handful of games to go, the defending champs have set a new NBA record. Boston has the most missed threes in a season with just over 2,400 and counting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following this news, fans poured into the comment section to poke fun at Jayson Tatum and company for their achievement.

Seeing that they haven't wavered all season, it's clear the Celtics plan to ride out this approach even with their historic number of misses. Boston has to hope they don't go on a cold spell in the postseason, or it could result in them failing to repeat as champions.

Boston Celtics set franchise and NBA record for three-point shooting

They might have made history with their misses, but the Boston Celtics have also yieled historic results with their makes too. The group has set new marks in not only NBA but franchise history as well.

Last week, the Celtics surpassed the Golden State Warriors from two years ago for the most threes made in a single season. They sit at 1,413 threes with a few games to go. The next closest is the Cleveland Cavaliers at 1,257.

On a smaller scale, numerous members of the Boston Celtics have made franchise history as well. Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are all battling to see who is going to set the new single-season made threes record. White has a slight lead (262), but Tatum (247) and Pritchard (246) aren't too far behind him.

The increased volume of three-point shooting has led to backlash from fans and analysts about the current NBA product, but the Celtics don't seem fazed. They weaponized it more than any team in the league, and it's resulted in them flirting with 60 wins in the regular season. Only time will tell if it's able to secure the iconic franchise a second-straight championship.

