"Should've stepped on the ant" - Fans react to Converse dissing Anthony Edwards to celebrate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's triumph

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder are going to the NBA Finals after they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Converse, who hit the jackpot with SGA, released a video to celebrate their top athlete's triumph while also taking a shot at Anthony Edwards.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Converse congratulated Gilgeous-Alexander for helping the Thunder make their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012. SGA signed with the shoe brand in 2024 in hopes of revitalizing their once-popular basketball department.

The account shared a video of a black ant, with the words, "Noting left 2 say? Unbelievable." The ant symbolizes Edwards, who is nicknamed "Ant-Man," and the No. 2 is SGA's jersey number. Edwards' slogan for Adidas is "Believe That," so "Unbelievable" is a direct shot at it.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Not hard 2 believe. @shaiglalex is headed to the Finals," the account tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

NBA fans online reacted to Converse's video, which was a clear diss on Anthony Edwards. Many have labeled Edwards as the next face of the NBA, but his recent failure to bring his team to glory makes people question if he's equipped for a huge responsibility.

Here are some of the best reactions:

….. @@_Tee04 Should’ve stepped on the ant.

Ad

👑 @@Lebronin1 They had this one in the vault ready to post.

Ad

APHoops @@APH00PS Bro fried Ant omg, he won the aura bowl too 💔

Ad

Trap @@TRAPJNR a tier troll

Ad

T_Unit @@MrT_Unit SGA is the Creative Director of Converse Basketball too

Ad

Jude BellingHIM · @@JudeBellingHIM · simple and hard at the same time 🔥

Ad

The Minnesota Timberwolves were no match against the OKC Thunder in Game 5. They were overwhelmed defensively, scoring just nine points in the first quarter. Anthony Edwards finished with just 19 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points to help the Thunder earn a 124-94 win and an NBA Finals berth.

SGA was also named the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP, joining an elite list that consists of Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to win, praises his teammates

Speaking to ESPN after the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacted to the OKC Thunder's historic win. SGA called it a "good feeling" while also praising his teammates for getting the team back to the NBA Finals along with him.

"It’s a really good feeling," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "It's the stuff you dream about as a kid. ... I want to thank my teammates. Without them, I'm nothing. Clear as day, I don't have 124 points by myself. I love these guys to death."

Ad

Expand Tweet

SGA also thanked the Thunder fans for supporting them through the good times and the bad. The team is back in the NBA Finals and will face either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks. The Pacers are currently ahead 3-1 against the Knicks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.