"Should've taken a few lessons": Larsa Pippen gets trolled on TikTok for dance moves in video with Sophia Pippen

It's all fun and games until fans start to voice their opinions, as Larsa Pippen certainly found out shortly after sharing a dance video on TikTok. Larsa, along with her daughter Sophia Pippen, whom she shares with ex-husband Scottie Pippen, recently shared a short TikTok dance trend video.

The comment section was filled with fans' thoughts that ranged from telling the "Real Housewives of Miami" star to leave the dancing to her daughter to ask if she even wanted to dance in the video. One comment even suggests:

"Larsa, you should have taken a few lessons from your daughter."

The video is set to Rihanna's song, "If It's Lovin' That You Want," and offered no caption other than tagging her daughter Sophia. The mother/daughter dance team then did some simple dance moves set to the popular song, but many in the comment section pointed out that Larsa was "stiff" and "gave us nothing."

Here's the video she posted:

This wasn't the first time Larsa Pippen and Sophia shared a dance video on TikTok and got similar feedback

A few months ago, Larsa Pippen shared another dance video with Sophia on TikTok. Captioned, "@sophiapippen," this video has a similar look and feel to their most recent dance video. Some of the comments were complimentary, talking about Sophia growing up and being "gorgeous," and others were less than kind, talking about the plastic surgery Larsa has had done as well as her lack of dance moves.

Larsa also posted several other dance videos with her daughter on the app in the past. Most of her other TikTok dance videos were shared in 2020 during the pandemic during lockdown. Here are a few fan reactions from another video.

Reactions to Larsa Pippen's TikTok dance videos