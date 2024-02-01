“Should have won last year, I choked”: Tyrese Haliburton targets redemption in 2024 All-Star 3-point contest

Last year, Tyrese Haliburton was one of two Indiana Pacers players to make the final round of the three-point contest. After coming up short, the All-Star point guard is looking for redemption in 2024.

In the midst of a breakout season with the Pacers, Haliburton recently sat down with QG to discuss a wide range of topics. Among the things brought up was All-Star weekend and how he's playing for the host city. Haliburton wants to be inolved as much as possible, citing the three-point contest as event he wants to partake in.

"I plan to be involved in All-Star Weekend as much as I can," Haliburton said. "I plan on going back to the Three Point Contest. I should have won last year and I choked!"

As of now, the participants for this year have not been announced. Aside from playing for the host team, Tyrese Haliburton has a strong case for being picked again. This season, he is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc on eight attempts per game.

How did Tyrese Haliburton do in the 2023 three-point contest?

In his first time competing in the even, Tyrese Haliburton did well in last year's three-point contest. Alongside teammate Buddy Hield, he found himself in the final three.

Besides the two Indiana Pacers guards, Damian Lillard was the final player standing in the contest. Donning his college jersey, the now Milwaukee Bucks star came alive in the final round to secure the trophy.

Hield was the first to go in the final round, putting up an impressive score of 25. Things were getting dicy down the stretch for Lillard, who went second. However, he nailed four of his last five shots to post a score of 26 and eliminate Hield from the competition.

Tyrese Haliburton took the floor last with a chance to walk off as the winner. That said, things did not play out in his favor. He struggled to knock down shots for the first two racks, digging himself a huge hole. While he managed to salvage his round on the back end, it wasn't enough to beat Lillard's score.

Aside from these three, the three-point contest was filled with notable names across the NBA. Some of the other participants included Lauri Markkanen, Jayson Tatum, Tyler Herro and Julius Randle.

With the game becoming more perimeter oriented, the three-point contest has become one of the biggest events of All-Star weekend. Seeing that he'll be on an All-Star team again this year, Haliburton should get an opportunity to compete for the trophy again.

