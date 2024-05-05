"Shoulda left Kendrick alone": Luka Doncic's former teammate pities Drake after Kendrick Lamar drops 'Not Like Us'

Luka Doncic’s former teammate Dennis Smith Jr., and probably like many NBA players, has weighed in on the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The legendary rappers have become diss track machines since their spat has been sizzling in 2024. For fans of the rap game, the past few months have been quite exhilarating and intriguing.

Lamar, also known as “K.Dot,” and Drake, called “Drizzy” by many, are in the midst of an ongoing rap civil war. In March, the former dropped “Like That” on Future and Metro Boomin’s collaboration with the latter in the center of the attacks.

Since “Like That” came out, “Drizzy” has been on fire with two straight shots at the “Alright” creator. He did it with “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me 50) and followed it up with “Taylor Made Freestyle.” The Toronto Raptors global ambassador even taunted his rival to respond.

Kendrick Lamar eventually did, prompting Luka Doncic’s former teammate Dennis Smith Jr. to tweet:

“Maneeeee shoulda left kendrick alone”

Since that taunt, the diss track score sheet is square in “K.Dot’s” favor 4-1. “Euphoria” a six-minute bashing of Drake, and some of his associates rocked the rap world. It was followed by “6:16 LA” before “Drizzy” released “Family Matters,” where he aimed at Lamar, Rick Ross, The Weeknd and others.

Instead of weeks or a month, Luka Doncic’s former teammate Dennis Smith Jr. and rap fans were treated to a prompt response. Kendrick Lamar let loose “Meet the Grahams,” which quickly created a storm. “The Backseat Freestyle” hitmaker tore up Drake with:

“You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh, you lied about them other kids that’s out there hoping that you come.”

The dust hasn’t even settled yet with that diss track when “K.Dot” piled it on by releasing “Not Like Us.”

Luka Doncic’s former teammate Dennis Smith Jr. must have surely heard some of the scathing lyrics to react. Kendrick Lamar didn’t just bully Drake, he also slammed his rival’s highly touted OVO group.

Luka Doncic, Dennis Smith Jr and other NBA players are likely anticipating Drake’s response to Kendrick Lamar’s diss tracks

Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks are moving on to the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs after sending home the LA Clippers on Friday.

Dennis Smith Jr.’s Brooklyn Nets have been long eliminated from the play-in tournament but the two may have something in common. They could be waiting for another diss track from Drake to clash with Kendrick Lamar’s seething volleys.

Basketball is only going to get more intense and exciting but there’s another battle off the court that has caught the attention of players. Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce urged “K.Dot” and West Coast rappers to respond a few weeks ago. Many more former and current players have taken sides.

It will be interesting to see how many more will react to the nasty Drake-Lamar feud.