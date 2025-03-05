"Show me around Walcott anytime": Tyrese Haliburton gushes over girlfriend Jade Jones' fashion statement as she rocks cheetah print ensemble

Since their relationship began in 2019, Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend, Jade Jones, have been inseparable. The All-Star guard was recently caught gushing over his significant other on social media.

On Tuesday, Jones posted a series of photos in cheetah print attire that had people buzzing. She has built up a massive following on social media, as she has 44,000 followers on Instagram.

Among those found in the sea of comments was Tyrese Haliburton. The Indiana Pacers star had a comedic reply to Jones' caption regarding her hometown.

"Show you off to the city I’m from," Jones wrote.

"You can show me around Walcott anytime," Haliburton commented.

Tyrese Haliburton's comment

Walcott is a city in Iowa where Haliburton and Jones met. The two attended college together at Iowa State University and have stayed together since the former joined the NBA ranks. Jones was a cheerleader in college but now works as an elementary school teacher in Iowa.

As for Haliburton, he is in the midst of his fifth NBA season. The former first-round pick has become a pillar for the Pacers' organization and emerged as one of the league's top point guards. This season, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists, while shooting 39% from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend makes heartfelt post for Pacers star's birthday

Tyrese Haliburton is part of a rare group of people, as his birthday falls on leap year day (February 29th). While he didn't get to celebrate on the actual day, his girlfriend still took the time to make a heartfelt post for the occasion.

Last week, Jade Jones posted multiple pictures of her and Haliburton for his 25th birthday. She also wrote an elongated caption to let the young NBA star know how grateful she is for him and their relationship.

"Happy birthday to my best friend!! Words will never be able to fully express how special you truly are to me! I feel like the luckiest girl in the world I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to go on this adventure with! You’re my rock forever! I love you so much," Jones wrote.

Jones has been an avid supporter of Tyrese Haliburton's career, as she can regularly be spotted at Pacers' games. She also took the trip with him to France last summer to witness him win a gold medal for Team USA in the Summer Olympics.

Now, Jones is pushing for Haliburton and the Pacers to return to the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana is currently tied for fourth with the Milwaukee Bucks.

