"Show me around Walcott anytime": Tyrese Haliburton reacts to GF Jade Jones' latest style statement

Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend, Jade Jones, regularly interact with each other via Instagram posts and messages. The Indiana Pacers star rarely allows a post from Jones to pass by without commenting on it. On Tuesday, the social media influencer earned a reaction from her boyfriend after sharing photos on IG.

The former cheerleader wore a black blouse with printed pants in her latest IG collection.

Haliburton did not take long to comment:

“You can show me around Walcott anytime”

Tyrese Haliburton reacts to his girlfriend's IG post on Tuesday. [photo: @jadeejones/IG]

The NBA star must have been referring to Walcott, Iowa; Jones has taught at Walcott Elementary School for years.

Jones often attends home games and even went to Paris to support her boyfriend during Team USA’s quest for the gold medal in the Olympics. It seems, though, that Haliburton has not been around the school where Jones often spends her time at work.

With the Indiana Pacers in a fierce battle for playoff positioning, Tyrese Haliburton might not have that time yet to tour Walcott with Jade Jones.

Jade Jones praised Tyrese Haliburton after the point guard’s game-winner against the Milwaukee Bucks a week ago

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers were in Milwaukee on Mar. 12 for a matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Haliburton dragged his team to an improbable win by hitting a 3-pointer and a free throw off a foul from the two-time MVP. The four-point play allowed the Pacers to edge the hosts 115-114.

Haliburton promptly went on Instagram to share the viral play and wrote:

“Game”

Jade Jones reacted to the post:

“he’s HALIBACK 😈😈😈😈”

Jones reacts to Haliburton's game-winner against the Milwaukee Bucks a week ago. [photo: @tyresehaliburton/IG]

Before sinking the game-winning shot against the Bucks, Haliburton sat out the Pacers’ previous three games with a hip injury. He was ruled questionable before the matchup in Milwaukee before getting the go signal to play a few hours before the game. Haliburton ensured everybody knew he was back by highlighting one of the most incredible plays this season.

Jade Jones’ boyfriend did not shoot well, making 5 of 12 field goal attempts, but made the biggest shots that mattered. She could not hold back her excitement following his return from injury and for making the game-winning play.

