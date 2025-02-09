"Showing off ever since Luka Doncic got there" - NBA fans poke fun at LeBron James for flexing his swanky ring on camera while on Lakers bench

LeBron James and Luka Doncic haven't played a game together for the LA Lakers, with many anticipating the former Dallas Mavericks superstar's debut. The new teammates were sidelined on Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers, with James showing off his diamond-filled ring.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, SportsCenter shared a short clip of James and Doncic on the Lakers bench. Janes' ring on his pinky finger - that he once wore during his All-Time Scoring List ceremony on Feb. 10, 2023, attracted attention among online fans.

James, who is already listed as a billionaire by Forbes, has a collection of jewelry he wears regularly. However, the most important bling of them all is his four NBA championships.

NBA fans noticed what seemed like LeBron James flexing his ring on camera and some poked fun at him, jokingly suggesting he was showing it off in front of Luka Doncic. James and the rest of the LA Lakers are playing motivated basketball recently, with nine wins in their past 10 games.

"Bruh been showing off ever since Luka got there," a fan wrote.

"He’s almost a billionaire. I don’t get why he thinks he needs to show off," one fan commented.

"Probably carries it in his purse usually," another fan claimed.

LeBron James might have gotten a better reaction if he was wearing one of his championship rings. Fans would have pointed out that it was to motivate Luka Doncic into helping him win his fifth title.

"Buddy wiped his beard just to show the ring and Luka’s jawline," a fan tweeted.

"He made sure we all saw," one fan remarked.

"Looks like a Walmart ring," another fan claimed.

The LA Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers despite the absence of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Austin Reaves balled out to get a career-high 45 points in the Lakers' 124-117 win.

Austin Reaves comments on his fit alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic

There are some members of the LA Lakers fanbase who are worried about Austin Reaves' fit with LeBron James and Luka Doncic. They all need the ball in their hands to be effective, and James and Doncic will surely get the bulk of opportunities.

However, Reaves is not concerned about the narrative and will do everything he can to help the Lakers win.

"They’re gonna do whatever they think can help our team be successful and that’s all that matters at the end of the day," Reaves said, as per Lakers Nation.

"It doesn’t matter who gets talked about the most. It matters if we’re winning games and trying to make a run in the playoffs, so I can’t wait to figure that out, but I’m here for it. Like I said, I can’t wait and I’m gonna do whatever I can do to complement those guys and at the same time, help everybody else out and play winning basketball."

Luka Doncic is expected to debut on Monday against the Utah Jazz in front of Lakers fans at the Crypto.com Arena.

