"Showing Gelo how it's done" - Fans react to Dwight Howard pivoting to new career as NBA comeback falls short

Dwight Howard gave his fans an insight into his new career path after failed attempts to make an NBA comeback. On Monday, the former LA Lakers star shared a picture of himself sitting in a recording studio with headphones on.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year informed his fans that he will start making music. Howard also name-dropped LiAngelo Ball, the hooper turned rapper, who has been making a buzz with his latest hit, "Tweaker."

"I’m boutta go Gelo on yall but I’m about to put out music that’s gone change the world through a new genre! Shout out My guy @Mu_real for coming up with the name R&G Rhythm & Greatness 🙌🏾" Howard captioned his post.

A fan dropped in his post's comment section and drew a comparison between the former Laker and LiAngelo Ball.

"BIG DAWG DWIGHT SHOWING GELO HOW ITS DONE"

Other fans joined the bandwagon and expressed their thoughts in their comments.

"You gotta make a song the name will be cheaker or weaker or beaker ion," one fan said.

"So cool man...u so cool," another fan said.

Another fan expressed his desire to see Dwight Howard don the Purple and Gold jersey again.

"Man if you don’t make your way to the lakers facility," the fan commented.

"Gotta hear this fasho," another fan said.

Dwight Howard left the NBA after the 2021-22 season. He played overseas in the T1 League where he signed with the Taoyuan Leopards. However, after playing overseas for a year, Howard has been looking for a way back in the world's biggest basketball league.

"The player is the worst person": Dwight Howard gives his honest take on the Luka Doncic-Lakers trade

Dwight Howard gave his honest take on one of the most shocking trades in recent NBA history. Before the NBA trade deadline closed this season, the Dallas Mavericks traded their superstar Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. The news came as a shock to the entire NBA community and people couldn't believe it.

On Feb. 21 episode of the "Above the Rim with DH 12" podcast, the former Lakers star gave his honest take on the shocking trade.

"It’s when they don’t want to give you a contract they got to find something to say … Just think about what they were saying about Luka when he left from the Dallas media," Howard said. (41:32)

The former Lakers star presented a narrative where the Mavs were not ready to offer Doncic a super-max contract and decided to part ways with him instead.

"It’s like they want drama, they want to make it look like the player is the worst person in the world, and on top of that, he’s getting paid millions of dollars. So now everybody like oh he’s a jerk," he added. (42:24)

Dwight Howard ended his statement by remarking that the Mavericks not only traded Doncic but also made him look bad in front of the fans by citing his physical conditioning as a reason to let him go.

