“Shut your bit** a** up!”: Draymond Green berates Jarred Vanderbilt as sparks fly in heated exchange

Draymond Green and Jarred Vanderbilt exchanged words in the final seconds of first overtime as the matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers on Saturday went down to the wire.

The spat happened with Steph Curry knocking down a go-ahead 3-point basket with 4.7 seconds to go in second overtime. Green had set a hard screen on Jarred Vanderbilt, which made the Lakers player stumble on the floor, leaving Curry wide open to take the 3-pointer.

Vanderbilt took offense and exchanged words with Green as he walked toward the Lakers bench. Green responded with the choicest of words:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shut your b**** a** up!"

Expand Tweet

The video of Green and Vanderbilt exchanging words was during the replay of Curry's clutch 3-pointer. The commentators saw the hard screen of Green and said that it was not enough for the referees to call a foul.

Jarred Vanderbilt had the last laugh against Draymond Green

With time left, the LA Lakers had the chance to win the game by having the final possession. Austin Reaves was tasked to inbound the ball, and he quickly gave the ball to LeBron James at the top of the key.

James had rookie Brandin Podziemski guarding him and managed to get away from his defense by attacking the middle. Jonathan Kuminga tried to help, but James drove by him as well.

Right under the rim, the four-time NBA champion met Draymond Green, who made a hard foul, bringing James to the floor. James sank both free throws, giving the Lakers the lead with 1.2 seconds left.

The Warriors inbounded from the opposite end of the court, with Curry air-balling an 80-foot shot in a last-ditch effort to win the game.

Draymond Green tallied a near-triple-double of eight points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. He also had three steals and two blocks in the loss. However, Jarred Vanderbilt had the last laugh, logged in 41 minutes off the bench and finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals in the win.

The LA Lakers improved their record to 24-23 and will look for their third straight win when they take on the Houston Rockets on Monday at the Toyota Center.

For the Golden State Warriors, it was their second straight loss as they slumped to 19-24. They face the mighty Philadelphia 76ers next at the Chase Center on Tuesday.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!