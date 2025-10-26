"Shut the F**k Up": Buddy Hield Brutally Shuts Down Portland Fan's Request For His Son, Gets Called Out

This past Friday, Buddy Hield and the Golden State Warriors absorbed the first loss of the season when they were defeated 139-119 by the Portland Trail Blazers. On top of this, Hield apparently had a verbal altercation with a fan inside Moda Center.In a video clip posted by the fan on TikTok, he loudly chastises Hield for saying something that was allegedly inappropriate for his teenage son to hear. Hield, who was stepping out of the court and presumably heading to the locker room, is then caught on camera saying something that was definitely NSFW.&quot;I don't care, shut the f*** up,&quot; Hield says to the fan.The fan went on to claim that he had made a simple request to Hield for the benefit of his son, who was apparently a Warriors fan.&quot;I said, 'Hey Buddy Hield, say hi to my son,'&quot; the fan explained. &quot;And this is what happens.&quot;In another TikTok video, the fan gave a slightly different version of events.&quot;Buddy Hield was on the bike, stretching out his legs. It was a timeout. He goes to the court, and I said, 'Hey Buddy Hield, you wanna talk to my son?'...And he bypassed us, fully ignored us,&quot; the fan narrated.The fan then asked if Hield was upset because the Blazers were winning against his team. Hield allegedly turned around and started using coarse language aimed at the fan.At this point, it's unlikely that the true and complete version of events involving this fan will come to light. As for Hield, it's safe to say that his focus will be on helping the Warriors bounce back from the blowout loss.Buddy Hield enjoys lighthearted moment with Jimmy Butler during Warriors practiceWhile Hield was exceptionally fired up in his interaction with the fan, he has been known to show a more laid back side with his teammates.In a video clip from a public practice session prior to the start of the season, Hield is seen doing a cartwheel on the court. With the crowd in Chase Center roaring, Hield is given a ball and he shoots it. Jimmy Butler, though, ensures a Hield miss by putting up a layup that knocks Hield's ball away.Hield and Butler have publicly trolled each other over the past several months. Their unique dynamic is expected to continue in the 2025-26 season.