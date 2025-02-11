"Shut the f**k up" - Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban reportedly lashes out at fans in crowd demanding Nico Harrison's firing

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban reportedly lashed out on Monday as the Kings took home the win at the American Airlines Center. The billionaire's frustration was directed at fans in the crowd who demanded the sacking of general manager Nico Harrison, who traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 2.

Mavs fans on Monday didn't hold back in showing their displeasure about the backroom's decision to trade superstar Luka Doncic as they held up signs that called for Nico Harrison's sacking. Former majority owner Mark Cuban was reportedly frustrated as he lashed out at the fans behind his seat, according to ESPN:

"Shut the f**k up and sit the f**k down!" he was heard screaming according to reports from ESPN.

The fans were then reportedly ejected from the game as security tried to bring some calm to the stands which by then had erupted in "Fire Nico" and "sell the team" chants. Mavericks' Vice-president of Corporate Communications Erin Finegold spoke about the incident after the game as he addressed why the fans were ejected:

"In the first incident, the guest brought in a sign that broke the following rule included in the NBA Code of Conduct: Clothing, garments or signs displaying explicit language, profanity or derogatory characterization towards any person(s)," Erin explained.

With Davis being injured in his first start for the Mavs and Luka Doncic starting for the Lakers on Monday, the discontentment is bound to grow from here on. Dallas fans will be hoping for a big return from Davis especially given Doncic is only 25 and had a lot to offer still.

Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving speak on the fans growing frustrations after Mark Cuban row

After minority owner Mark Cuban's reported bust up during the Mavericks overtime loss to the Kings, players spoke to the media after the game as they discussed the fans' hostile reaction. Former All-Star and senior players for the Mavs, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving spoke about the growing frustration among the fan base as they tried to make sense of it all.

The former Golden State Warriors guard, who made a much-debated move himself earlier this season, said he understood the fans' anger and believed it was the players' job to change their mindset:

"It's not our job to get deflated because people are upset, our job is to convince them that there's great days ahead, not just for this year but for the next few years. I mean, people are going to say stuff, and that's understandable," Thompson explained remaining calm about the hostile reactions.

Kyrie, on the other hand, took an empathetic route as he hoped to give everybody "grace" while shedding light on the passion fans have for basketball:

"You just got to give everybody grace, to see the emotions come out like that over basketball, that just shows you that basketball is not just a game to certain people. It's a spiritual experience," he said "So, I run the side of just understanding where people are coming from."

The Dallas Mavericks, even without Luka, are a team that can contend for the NBA crown, having reached the NBA Finals just a season prior. The addition of Anthony Davis and Christie alongside Caleb Martin means their roster is still capable of mounting a championship challenge. With the fans hostile over the trade at the moment, a title surely can help ease the tensions that are currently high in Dallas.

