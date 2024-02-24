"Shut up you f**king donkey": Jeremy Sochan infuriates Lakers fans nearly a year after calling LeBron James out for flopping 

Jeremy Sochan and the San Antonio Spurs recently squared off with LeBron James and the LA Lakers in a highly anticipated Western Conference matchup. The game saw the past and the future of the sport collide with James and Victor Wembanyama going head-to-head. However, it was Jeremy Sochan who drew the attention of fans.

Back in May, at the end of last season, Jeremy Sochan took aim at LeBron James on Twitter for flopping in a moment that rubbed many fans the wrong way. Now, nearly a year later, Jeremy Sochan has once again reignited the beef between he and Lakers fans.

At one point in Friday's game, Sochan picked up LeBron James full-court, pressuring James all the way up the floor. Although he failed to stop the future Hall of Famer, Victor Wembanyama had his back with a big block.

In addition, Sochan's tenacity caught the attention of Spurs fans. Lakers fans on the other hand saw things differently. One fan recorded the possession, calling out Sochan for his defense. The clip caught the attention of the young standout, who then responded, indicating he played good defense.

Despite that Lakers fans were riled up by the response, with many still fuming over Sochan accusing James of flopping. Check out Jeremy Sochan's original tweet, as well as the response from a fan questioning his defense, and the heated responses that followed, below.

LeBron James vs. Jeremy Sochan head-to-head stats from Friday night's game

The game between Jeremy Sochan and the Spurs and LeBron James and the Lakers was a closely contested one. In the first quarter, the Lakers jumped out to a four point lead, before then extending it to seven heading into the half.

Although the Spurs attempted to rally in the third and the fourth, where they outscored the Lakers by two points, it wasn't enough. At the final buzzer, the Lakers were ahead 123-118, giving them a much-needed win after the All-Star break.

Given the tension between Sochan and Lakers fans, let's take a look at the box score of both he and LeBron James for the evening. Over 34 minutes played, Sochan logged a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while also dishing out five assists.

On the flip side, LeBron James, who returned after missing Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors, logged 34 minutes. Over the course of the game, James dropped 30 points, leading the Lakers in scoring, while also adding nine assists and seven rebounds to the team's total.

While the situation has now become a major talking point in the NBA, the two teams are unlikely to match up with one another again this season. Friday's contest was the last meeting the two teams have scheduled, and with the Spurs expected to miss the postseason, they likely won't match up again this year.