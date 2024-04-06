"Shut the F*** up" - Donte DiVincenzo heatedly responds to heckling fan at Knicks game courtside

The New York Knicks just lost their recent game against the Chicago Bulls and they are not taking it lightly like Donte DiVincenzo. The former Villanova Wildcat was not in a good mood, as seen in a trending video of him being heckled by a fan on social media inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

In the video, the 6-foot-4 guard was captured at the offensive side by the cornered three-point area jawing with a courtside seat ticket holder. The fan kept on reminding Donte DiVincenzo to tuck in his shirt, and it began to irritate the 27-year-old.

“Tuck in your shirt!” said the fan.

"Shut the f*** up," DiVincenzo replied.

According to NBA rules, a player who enters the game with an untucked shirt is guilty of violation. Referees will give a first warning to the player, but a repeated offense will result in a technical foul. Moreover, the referee will address the violation through the public address announcer.

Donte DiVincenzo struggled to find his shot as he went 4-of-12 from the field. He finished the game with 10 points, along with four rebounds, three assists and one block. He also missed five of his seven 3-point attempts.

The Chicago Bulls won the game 108-100, thanks to a 24-point night from Ayo Dosunmu and Javonte Green leading the team with 25 points off the bench.

Donte DiVincenzo's current stats and New York Knicks playoff picture

The recent loss by the New York Knicks made their 2023-24 regular season record regress to 45-32. They are still jocking for a good playoff position with five games left and are right below the Orlando Magic, placed fifth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

Up next on their schedule are three more road games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics from April 7 to 11. More so is that Julius Randle won't be joining the team for the rest of the season as he opted to take right shoulder surgery after the injury was not able to heal in time.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 76 games so far this season. In the last 10 games, he is averaging 21.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, with a 40-point night against the Detroit Pistons on March 25.

After their three-game road trip, the New York Knicks will be wrapping up their 82-game season with two home games against the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls.