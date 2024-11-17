"Shut up!"- Draymond Green mocks Grizzlies HC Taylor Jenkins and Zach Edey's comments on upgraded flagrant 

Draymond Green wasn't entertaining Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and Zach Edey's shots at his questionable foul against the rookie center in Friday's contest. During the third quarter, Green held the Grizzlies center and tripped him in what could have been a dangerous play. The referees initially gave him a personal foul, but it was upgraded to a flagrant penalty 1 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Grizzlies coach Jenkins didn't hold back about the refereeing decision, calling out officials for not realizing it was flagrant during the game.

"There was that one play, we were about to start the break and he's been playing really hard to try to outlet, and Draymond grabs his leg and pulls him down and it doesn't get reviewed," Jenkins said (via ESPN).

"So I know there's a code in this league, and I don't understand how that wasn't reviewed. Very disappointing."

Edey didn't mince words, either.

"It definitely wasn't a basketball play," the Grizzlies rookie said.

Draymond Green replied to Taylor Jenkins and Zach Edey's comments on one of the viral Instagram posts.

"Shut up!" Green said.

He also uploaded an Instagram story.

"BOOOOO!!! (Trying to find a marshmallow emoji)"

The "code" is an unsaid agreement between players about not making plays that could be career-threatening injuries. The term was infamously thrown around by both teams during their 2022 NBA Playoffs conference semis series.

Steve Kerr used the same jibe after Dillon Brooks had shoved Gary Payton II in mid-air, and the Warriors guard broke his elbow. Ja Morant said that in a deleted tweet after Jordan Poole had grabbed his knee. Jaren Jackson Jr. mentioned the "code" had become a common talking point during the series because of its physicality.

Draymond Green nearly joined the Memphis Grizzlies

If there's anyone the Memphis Grizzlies fanbase potentially looks at as a 'villain,' Draymond Green most likely would lead that race. In the summer of 2023, that could have changed. Green almost joined Memphis in free agency before ultimately returning to the Golden State Warriors on a four-year $100 million contract.

Green revealed that in July this year on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show."

"So last year during free agency, I called Klay and I called Steph, separate calls, and Steve (Kerr) and I was just telling them like, 'Yo I'm leaving. I'm going to Memphis,'' Green said.

"I remember that call with them so I was going to leave and (my wife) said we were in Paris and she's like it's reminding me when we in Paris and you was calling them. She was just sitting there crying, and obviously, we got it figured out. Shout out to the Lacobs and Mike Dunley, his first free agency. They got it we got it done."

On Nov. 12, he said that LeBron James influenced his decision to return to the Warriors and that he had a better offer. The Grizzlies had a $105 million three-year deal on the table. With no state taxes and a higher income annually, Green could have made more than what's earning with Golden State.

