"Sick of talking about it": Steph Curry frustratingly calls out Warriors' seriousness as team drops to 10-12

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lost to the OKC Thunder for the third straight time on Friday. Two of those losses have been in closely-fought overtime games. Golden State won the first head-to-head meeting via Curry’s game-winning layup at the buzzer. The Thunder swept the remaining games to own the season series 3-1.

In the Warriors’ latest loss to the Thunder, the veteran Dubs surrendered a 14-point first-half lead. Oklahoma didn’t take the driver's seat until late in the third quarter behind a pair of free throws by All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. At one point, Curry’s team trailed by 10 points before eventually losing in the extra period to drop their record to 10-12.

After the game, the two-time MVP was asked about why the Golden State Warriors have been blowing double-digit leads since last season. He answered (via Anthony Slater):

“I don’t know, man. Gotta figure out how to stop talking about it and do it. Or else you’ll be into the new year with the same problems…I’m kinda sick of talking about it.”

No team in the NBA has a core that has shared more championships than the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have four titles each. Kevon Looney, the Dubs’ starting center, has lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy three times with the Warriors.

A few on the team also have championship pedigree. Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II won in 2022 with the team. Cory Joseph had his as a member of the 2014 San Antonio Spurs. Chris Paul hasn’t won yet, but he’s as crafty, savvy and composed as there is in the clutch.

The Golden State Warriors’ veteran core should know how to close out games. They just have been having trouble doing that over the last two seasons.

Steve Kerr has the answer to the question that was posed to Steph Curry

Steve Kerr is a multi-titled coach and player. No one on the Golden State Warriors team has as many championships as him. He won thrice with the legendary Chicago Bulls in the late ‘90s before adding two with the San Antonio Spurs in the early 2000s. Kerr’s last four championships came as the Dubs’ bench tactician.

Kerr may have the answer to the question asked by the reporter to Steph Curry:

“We have enough to win a championship. I believe that. But if we are just going to throw the ball to the other team and foul over and over, then we’re going to lose.”

In tonight’s loss to the OKC Thunder, the Golden State Warriors handed out 29 assists to OKC’s 15. However, the Dubs committed 29 turnovers compared to 11 by their opponents. Oklahoma punished Steph Curry and his teammates for coughing up the ball too many times. The Thunder scored 35 points off those errors.

Last season, Golden State nearly fell to the play-in spot after their horrible showing on the road. Draymond Green moaned about their turnovers and inability to play defense without fouling. It seems like the trend has continued.

Steph Curry insists that if they want to be legit title contenders, they have to clean up that part. They know what to do. The Warriors just need to go out and do it.