'Sicko' JJ Redick reveals watching film in a dark basement without lights is his 'therapy'

JJ Redick recorded his unluckiest loss as a coach on Thursday as the LA Lakers lost 119-118 to the Orlando Magic. Coming into the contest with a six-game winning streak, the Lakers controlled the matchup until the last 40 seconds, leading 117-114.

Then came superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis' turns to close the night on a high and hand LA a 7-0 run at home and a 7-0 winning streak. However, the duo went three of six on their attempts in the clutch, including AD missing his final two, which would have put the Lakers up four.

Instead, it remained a one-possession game, and the red-hot Franz Wagner made LA pay with a 3-point game-winner over Cam Reddish with 2.1 seconds left. It was a tough pill to swallow, especially for Redick, who called excellent plays all night, but the Lakers ultimately fell short.

The Lakers coach revealed his 'therapy' for such an instance during the post-game media availability, saying:

"I go to a very dark place, literally. It's the basement. I turn the lights off and watch film. Yeah, that's my therapy."

JJ Redick's impeccable work ethic and attention to detail have helped the Lakers to a 10-5 run. It's no surprise that the first thing on his mind is 'film,' especially after he's reiterated that he's a basketball 'sicko.'

“I felt a calling to coach. Part of that is that I’m just a sicko and I’m a masochist and I want to sign up for high stakes, high pressure" Redick said during the Summer League in August.

Redick has played a key role in the team's early and unexpected success as they weave through injuries to multiple key players, especially in the frontcourt. The Lakers could have had one of their more impressive wins on Thursday against the bigger and more physical Orlando team in these circumstances.

While the loss stings, the positive takeaways remain for the Lakers, who executed most of their tactics to a tee.

JJ Redick's Lakers remain in a good place despite tough loss

The Lakers remain in a good spot despite Thursday's loss. Stacking up wins in tougher situations has helped the team keep a decent 10-5 record. JJ Redick's team looked solid against the Orlando Magic for at least 90% of the game, so there's not much to fret over an unlucky loss that came down to missed free throws in the clutch.

Last season, the Lakers were losing games because of a lack of execution and intensity, so there's a lot to look forward to for this group, especially with how shorthanded they are. The Lakers were expected to be even worse at this point with a lack of frontcourt help.

Rui Hachimura has missed the last four games, while Jaxson Hayes is out, too. Key defensive stalwart Jarred Vanderbilt and backup center Christian Wood are yet to make their season debuts.

