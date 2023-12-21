“Sided with Derrick”: Dejounte Murray once called out Gregg Popovich for bias involving Derrick White

In a recent episode of the 'All the Smoke' podcast, Dejounte Murray shared his experience with the San Antonio Spurs regarding his playing time. He described the situation as a mind game, where the Spurs tried to break his spirit by not giving him any minutes or enough playing time while favoring another player.

Murray mentioned that he was often compared to Derrick White, a Spurs point guard. He thought the comparison was unfair because he was not given the same opportunity as White. This created a competitive spirit between the two players, which Murray believes the Spurs' coaching staff took advantage of.

"But they got us competing, and I feel like he[Gregg Popovich] sided with Derrick more than me, because I'm not a yes man," Murray said.

He also shared an incident where he hit a three-pointer over a falling White and pointed his finger at him. While some may see this as a ruthless taunt, White likely viewed it as another example of an old teammate motivating him to improve. White has stated that Murray has been pushing him to get better.

Murray felt he was not given fair opportunities and had a sense of bias in how he was treated compared to Derrick White.

Derrick White's revival with the Celtics and Dejounte Murray's Atlanta seasons

Derrick White's journey to the Boston Celtics was marked by surprise and uncertainty. After being traded from the San Antonio Spurs in a midseason deal, White had no idea what to expect when he joined the Celtics.

Despite his shock and the challenges of learning a new system and adapting to new teammates, White embraced the opportunity and worked hard to fit in.

His efforts paid off, as he helped the Celtics make an NBA Finals run and solidified his role as a critical contributor to the team.

White's resurgence with the Celtics was a testament to his adaptability and determination, showing that he could significantly impact any team he joined.

Dejounte Murray's time with the Hawks has allowed him to demonstrate his leadership abilities and contribute to the team's success on the court. Murray's performance in Atlanta highlighted his potential as a starting point guard in the NBA, showcasing his ability to create opportunities for his teammates and score points efficiently.

His accomplishments have been recognized, and he has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Hawks, underscoring his value to the organization.

Both players have found fresh opportunities and excelled in their roles with their new organizations, cementing their positions as valued assets and key contributors.