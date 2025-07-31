"Sign the contract & just get fat" - Demarcus Cousins reveals Nikola Jokic's retirement scare before $270 million Nuggets' extension

Unquestionably, one of the greatest players to ever enter the NBA is Nikola Jokic. Interestingly, playing basketball doesn't seem to be one of his priorities. Often, he'd appear not to care about playing the sport, which most fans have found hilarious.On Thursday, former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins revealed how Jokic considered retiring from the sport. During the 2021-22 season, Cousins was part of the Denver Nuggets as a backup to the Serbian center. He wasn't a star in the league anymore, but still made solid contributions.The former four-time All-Star recalled the moment when he convinced the European big man not to step away from the basketball while he was in his prime.Cousins appeared in Wednesday's episode of the &quot;Straight Game Podcast,&quot; hosted by Mike Bibby, Eddie House and Ty Ellis.“I don’t remember who, at the time, signed an extension,” Cousins said. “I’m like, ‘Yours gonna be crazy.’ He was like, ‘You know, Cous, I honestly think I might retire after this contract.’“I said, ‘Leave $300 million on the table? You out your motherf**king mind.’ I said, ‘Sign the contract and just get fat, at worse.’ Don’t pass up the $300 million.”Eventually, the three-time MVP didn't retire from the game and stayed with the Nuggets. He signed a five-year, $276 million supermax contract extension in 2022. For his next contract extension, Nikola Jokic can sign a new four-year deal that's worth up to $293 million. That is, if he waits until next year.Despite appearing like he doesn't like to play in the NBA, Jokic still gets the job done. The 6-foot-11 big man is leaving a lasting legacy in the league with the way he's performed since emerging as an All-Star. And the Nuggets are maximizing his worth by giving him the money that he deserves.Demarcus Cousins says Nikola Jokic doesn't care about basketballWhen people think that Nikola Jokic doesn't care about basketball, that's because he doesn't. In the same podcast episode, Demarcus Cousins talked about how the sport is not Jokic's favorite thing to do.“If you ever get a chance to just hold a conversation with him and just, he tells you a little bit about himself, he’ll let you know how real. He really don’t give a f**k about this s**t,&quot; Cousins said on Wednesday. “He doesn’t care, at all. This is like his second or third favorite thing to do. Maybe third or fourth.”Cousins said that it's scary for others since Nikola Jokic doesn't care that much, but is still having some of the best games in the league. If he starts caring, though, it could be a problem for most players and teams he'll face.