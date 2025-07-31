  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Nikola Jokic
  • "Sign the contract & just get fat" - Demarcus Cousins reveals Nikola Jokic's retirement scare before $270 million Nuggets' extension

"Sign the contract & just get fat" - Demarcus Cousins reveals Nikola Jokic's retirement scare before $270 million Nuggets' extension

By Reign Amurao
Modified Jul 31, 2025 22:31 GMT
DeMarcus Cousins reveals stopping Nikola Jokic from retiring ahead of his $270 million contract extension (Image Source: IMAGN)
DeMarcus Cousins reveals stopping Nikola Jokic from retiring ahead of his $270 million contract extension (Image Source: IMAGN)

Unquestionably, one of the greatest players to ever enter the NBA is Nikola Jokic. Interestingly, playing basketball doesn't seem to be one of his priorities. Often, he'd appear not to care about playing the sport, which most fans have found hilarious.

Ad

On Thursday, former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins revealed how Jokic considered retiring from the sport. During the 2021-22 season, Cousins was part of the Denver Nuggets as a backup to the Serbian center. He wasn't a star in the league anymore, but still made solid contributions.

The former four-time All-Star recalled the moment when he convinced the European big man not to step away from the basketball while he was in his prime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cousins appeared in Wednesday's episode of the "Straight Game Podcast," hosted by Mike Bibby, Eddie House and Ty Ellis.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I don’t remember who, at the time, signed an extension,” Cousins said. “I’m like, ‘Yours gonna be crazy.’ He was like, ‘You know, Cous, I honestly think I might retire after this contract.’
“I said, ‘Leave $300 million on the table? You out your motherf**king mind.’ I said, ‘Sign the contract and just get fat, at worse.’ Don’t pass up the $300 million.”
Ad
Ad

Eventually, the three-time MVP didn't retire from the game and stayed with the Nuggets. He signed a five-year, $276 million supermax contract extension in 2022. For his next contract extension, Nikola Jokic can sign a new four-year deal that's worth up to $293 million. That is, if he waits until next year.

Despite appearing like he doesn't like to play in the NBA, Jokic still gets the job done. The 6-foot-11 big man is leaving a lasting legacy in the league with the way he's performed since emerging as an All-Star. And the Nuggets are maximizing his worth by giving him the money that he deserves.

Ad

Demarcus Cousins says Nikola Jokic doesn't care about basketball

When people think that Nikola Jokic doesn't care about basketball, that's because he doesn't. In the same podcast episode, Demarcus Cousins talked about how the sport is not Jokic's favorite thing to do.

“If you ever get a chance to just hold a conversation with him and just, he tells you a little bit about himself, he’ll let you know how real. He really don’t give a f**k about this s**t," Cousins said on Wednesday. “He doesn’t care, at all. This is like his second or third favorite thing to do. Maybe third or fourth.”

Cousins said that it's scary for others since Nikola Jokic doesn't care that much, but is still having some of the best games in the league. If he starts caring, though, it could be a problem for most players and teams he'll face.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications