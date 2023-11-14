"Silenced for speaking facts": NBA fans are fuming after video of Mavs announcer calling out James Harden taken down

Just recently, a clip of NBA analyst Brian Dameris went viral where he called out LA Clippers star James Harden's flaws as a basketball player. During a televised basketball game, Dameris did not hold back in his criticism of Harden, labeling him "the problem".

Apparently, the association wants the viral videos of Brian Dameris exposing James Harden to be taken down on social media. After hearing the news about the NBA wanting to take down the videos, fans aren't too pleased considering how they thought Dameris was only speaking the truth. Here's what some fans had to say on X:

"Silenced for speaking facts smh"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Let my man shine"

Expand Tweet

"Like that's gonna help Harden, just brings more attention to the issue"

Expand Tweet

"Bro cooked harden so bad they banned the video"

Expand Tweet

"Take it down from what? The video was posted everywhere"

Expand Tweet

"Literally every major sports media outlet on earth that covers or even mentions hoop posted that 4 part looooong honest brutal roast and they are not taking it down. They shouldn’t take it down no one should. The only person that should change is, James Harden."

Expand Tweet

"Nah that’s honestly counter productive. Everyone screen recorded that, it was refreshing to see a TV analyst be full honest about James Harden and it go viral. Everyone else will post it and they did already and they’ll keep it up."

Expand Tweet

"Good luck. That video is everywhere and deserves to be"

Expand Tweet

Did Brian Dameris speak facts about James Harden?

Portland Trail Blazers v Philadelphia 76ers

At this point, James Harden is the hottest talk of the town around the NBA community, and not in a good way. The Dameris saga continues to put the bearded superstar in a bad light. The NBA analyst pointed out how Harden had always been a primadonna even back in his playing years with the Houston Rockets.

Harden had always been notorious for making trade demands whether it involved other players on his team or himself. Dameris reminded basketball fans that "The Beard" was given opportunity after opportunity to play with some of the best basketball players in the world. In Houston, James played with Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook but still struggled to contend for a championship.

Then he moved to the Brooklyn Nets in hopes of pursuing a title with his former OKC buddy Kevin Durant and first-time teammate Kyrie Irving. Like his trio back in Houston, the Nets trio also could not live upto expectations. Harden then managed to find his way back to Daryl Morey and got traded to the Philadelphia 76ers to team up with the reigning MVP Joel Embiid and still botched the chance to win the gold.

However, going by the reactions, the NBA's decision might only have caused fans to turn away from him even more.