"Simply no reason to be this fine": Jordyn Woods and fans go gaga over LeBron James' wife Savannah James' new look

LeBron James specifically mentioned his wife Savannah James and their three kids after the LA Lakers were eliminated in the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. The four-time MVP was uncertain about his future but he was sure he couldn’t wait to spend more time with his family. He mentioned how basketball would have to take a backseat as the offseason has begun for him.

During his exit interview after the Lakers’ season ended, James said that his “wife is doing so many great things.” He didn’t go on to say that she just launched a podcast that promptly gained a massive following. “King James” hopped on one of her preparation videos to invite people he knew to “tap in” to the said show.

LeBron James’ wife has become quite the celebrity in her own right. Recently, she posted a new look on Instagram that didn’t take long to get people excited.

“There’s simply no reason to be this fine and yet here you are.”

LeBron James' wife Savannah James gets reactions with her new hairstyle.

Jordyn Woods, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend could only react with a series of fire emojis.

One fan already declared it:

“Yeahhhh this that break the internet type of ish everything else is irrelevant!!!!”

Another fan was left speechless:

“Oooooooooooooo”

Somebody spelled the reactions of many:

“Oooh weee look at she!”

Some of the reactions to Savannah James' new look.

Savannah James gave credit to Ricky Wing, a hairstylist working in Atlanta and Los Angeles, and Renee Sanganoo for the makeup. The bangs have been a trend that has come and gone for roughly a century now. It became a thing in the 1920s and has been in and out of the fashion scene. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, Margo Robbie and Dua Lipa are among the latest to sport such a hairstyle.

LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has become a fashion celebrity

While LeBron James is still making his case as the greatest ever to play basketball, his wife Savannah James has taken strides in fashion. She has been to a handful of fashion shows and modeled for some of the biggest lifestyle brands around. The newly-minted podcaster has represented Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Balenciaga and others.

James’ wife doesn’t have the same following or pull as the LA Lakers superstar but she is undoubtedly a highly-sought social media influencer now. She has made a name for herself and will quickly garner reactions if she changes something as simple as her hair.