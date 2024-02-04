“Since when are they too good to be talked to”: NBA announcer calls out referees amid Patrick Beverley toss

The Philadelphia 76ers faced the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday wherein Patrick Beverley was ejected from the game. He is no stranger when it comes to getting into arguments with the officials. However, the referee's decision to eject Beverley elicited some strong reaction from the broadcasters.

Usually, the referees would give Pat Bev a technical foul for running his mouth too much. However, it seemed the official tossed Beverley out of this game for simply trying to talk to him about why the Sixers veteran was upset.

Apparently, even the NBA broadcasting team feels the same way towards the referees nowadays. NBA announcer Alaa Abdelnaby mentioned how bizarre it is that players are no longer allowed to question the refs for undesirable calls.

"That's unbelievable," the Abdelnaby said. "[NBA players] used to be able to talk to officials. Even heated conversations. Since when are they too good to be talked to? That's what I want to understand."

Looking at Patrick Beverley's mercurial behavior on the court

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

Throughout his tenure in the NBA, Patrick Beverley has earned a reputation as one of the league's most tenacious players, known for his relentless defense and often controversial on-court antics. Beverley's style of play is characterized by his intense competitiveness and willingness to do whatever it takes to disrupt opponents. He's notorious for his aggressive defensive pressure, frequently hounding ball handlers and diving for loose balls with reckless abandon.

However, Beverley's aggressive approach to defense has also led to numerous altercations and confrontations with opposing players. He's been involved in numerous incidents throughout his career, including trash-talking, physical altercations, and even ejections from games.

One of Beverley's most infamous moments came during the 2013 playoffs when he collided with the OKC Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, resulting in a season-ending injury for Westbrook. While the incident was deemed accidental, it further cemented Beverley's reputation as a player who toes the line between intense competition and reckless aggression.

Despite his polarizing style of play, Beverley's defensive prowess cannot be denied. He's earned multiple All-Defensive Team selections throughout his career and is widely respected by teammates and coaches for his tenacity and work ethic on the defensive end of the floor.

Off the court, Patrick Beverley is known for his outgoing personality and infectious energy, endearing himself to fans with his candid interviews and engaging presence on social media. While his on-court antics may rub some opponents the wrong way, there's no denying that Beverley's competitive fire and defensive prowess make him a valuable asset to any team he's on.

