“Since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went from Milwaukee to LA, I can’t think of a comparable player who’s going to be traded” - Adrian Wojnarowski says there was a inevitability about Kevin Durant’s trade request, says Kyrie Irving could also be available

The NBA received shocking news on Thursday as superstar forward Kevin Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. On the eve of free agency on Thursday, speculation flew around the league. One – or more – of the NBA's top players could be on the move.

The market for Durant will be aggressive, as every team will be eager to acquire him. According to reports, Durant listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his preferred destinations.

Irving has opted in to his player option for next season, suggesting that the Nets would be back for another year. But then Durant's request was made public, suggesting the team could be broken up. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the thought of Durant being traded was picking up steam around the Nets organization.

“Since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went from Milwaukee to LA (in June 1975), I can’t think of a comparable player who’s going to be traded,” Wojnarowski said.

With NBA teams and fans awaiting the start of free agency, the news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade has inserted chaos into the basketball world. Durant, who will be 34 in September, is still one of the league's top players. There will be no shortage of suitors, as Durant will give his next team the opportunity to immediately contend for a championship.

Although Durant has dealt with injuries in the past three seasons, he's still found himself in the running for MVP on a yearly basis. Durant still has four years left on his contract and has shown the ability to be a game-changing presence.

Last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in 55 games.

Durant will immediately become the storyline to monitor throughout the new NBA year. With free agency opening on Thursday, there's going to be plenty of teams that will wait to see what happens between the Nets and KD.

Durant, known as the "Slim Reaper," has played for three franchises.

In three seasons with Brooklyn, he's missed plenty of time. He did not play in2019-20 due to an Achilles tendon injury. He played 35 of 72 games in 2020-21, mostly because of a hamstring injury. He played 55 of 82 games last season, saddled with a knee injury.

