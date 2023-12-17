"Single handedly cooked Heatles at 40 years" - NBA fans hail Tony Parker's legendary career on Spurs putting his Hall Of Fame jersey into rafters

After Tony Parker's recent induction into the Hall of Fame, the San Antonio Spurs organization paid tribute to the former guard's his brilliance on the court during his remarkable 17-year tenure. Parker joined a star-studded lineup this summer, solidifying his legacy on the court for years to come.

During the ceremony, Parker, a key part of the Spurs' success, expressed his gratitude for what it meant to him to be recognized by the franchise.

"Thank you. It gives me tears, seeing those highlights from the Hall of Fame," Parker said. "It was super nice to celebrate something like that in August. But it's even more special to celebrate with you guys tonight, the Hall of Fame.

"I've been very nostalgic lately. It's nice to see those memories. You by far, the best fans in the world. Thanks for the support, you've always adopted me. I feel like home. San Antonio is home to me and it will always be home, so thank you."

Following this, fans shared their appreciation for Parker's influence on the court and how he was honored by the team. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

With the Spurs, Parker won multiple titles alongside Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili. The French point guard was a six-time All-Star, a four-time champion, 2007 Finals MVP and a four-time All-NBA star while playing for San Antonio.

Tony Parker talked about the lesson he learned while playing in Charlotte

During the final year of his career, Tony Parker chose to join the Charlotte Hornets. Many were surprised to see the All-Star guard leave the franchise that helped him for 17 years. There were speculations that Parker would spend all his years in the league with the Spurs.

Parker played his final season during the league's 2018-19 campaign. The Hall of Fame point guard may have left the organization that taught him how to be a great basketball star, but he learned how to be an intelligent businessman at Charlotte. According to him, he learned a lot of things he needed in business from Michael Jordan.

"I was just happy to spend some time with Michael and learn from him and have tips and advice from the business side," he said. "It was just a great year for me."

Parker also sought guidance from former LA Lakers star Magic Johnson, who advised him to build a network during his playing career rather than waiting until retirement.

"I think one of the best advice I had was from Magic Johnson. Early in my career, I wanted to meet him. He’s one of the most successful basketball players after his career," Parker said. "He told me to create your network while you’re playing. Don’t wait until you retire because when you retire everybody forgets about you."

In his post-retirement phase, Parker has pursued various business ventures

