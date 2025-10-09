"Sit your a** down" - Kevin Durant delivers savage reality check to Jazz's young gun following trash talk attempt

Kevin Durant might be one of the elder statesmen in the NBA this upcoming season, but he's not backing down from any young guns. Durant savagely gave Ace Bailey of the Utah Jazz a reality check during their preseason game on Wednesday. Two minutes into the second quarter, Durant was fouled by Bailey to send him to the free-throw line. They were going back and forth with some trash talk, but the former NBA MVP was not having any of it. He delivered a clear message to the Jazz rookie while he was shooting the three throws. &quot;You're new here,&quot; Durant said. &quot;You brand new here, boy. Why yo' a** talkin'? … Sit your a** down.&quot;Kevin Durant made both shots, with Ace Bailey staring blankly, with veteran big man Jusuf Nurkic saying something to him. Nurkic and Durant were teammates with the Phoenix Suns for a season and a half. Despite the put-down by Durant, Bailey seemingly used it to fuel his game on Wednesday. The rookie forward torched the Rockets with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes. He went 11-for-16 from the floor, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc.Basketball Forever @bballforever_LINKRookie Ace Bailey COOKED in his preseason Jazz debut 🔥 🔹25 PTS 🔹6 REB 🔹3 AST 🔹2 STL 🔹1 BLK 🔹69% FG 🔹40% 3PTOn the other hand, &quot;KD&quot; finished with 20 points and two rebounds in 23 minutes, going 7-for-10 from the field. He made one 3-point shot and was a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Since it's the offseason, the starters for both teams didn't finish the game. The Rockets pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn their second win of the preseason. Kevin Durant's contract extension updateKevin Durant's contract extension update. (Photo: IMAGN)The Houston Rockets still decided to acquire Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns this offseason despite the former MVP being on an expiring contract. Durant is earning close to $55 million this season and is eligible to sign a two-year, $120 million max contract at the age of 37. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, there's optimism from both sides that a deal will be done. Durant looked like the same baller during his preseason debut for the Rockets on Wednesday. &quot;I'm told there is optimism about a deal getting done before the start of the regular season,&quot; Charania said, according to RealGM.Durant told reporters on media day that he sees himself signing an extension with the Rockets. The franchise is just waiting to finalize Tari Eason's contract extension.