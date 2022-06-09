"Sit down! Look at these idiots right here! F**kin' idiots!" - Paul Pierce goes at it with 2 Golden State Warriors fans among the Boston Celtics crowd, the fans troll him back in hilarious exchange after Game 3 of NBA Finals

Paul Pierce was one of the many Boston Celtics legends that was present at TD Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He was elated by the team's performance as they grabbed a 116-100 win to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Garden was stacked with Boston Celtics fans, but there were a few Warriors fans in the audience as well. Pierce exchanged a few pleasant words with the Dubs fans as he was all pumped up by the team's performance.

Following the win, "The Truth" went live on Instagram, where he fired some words at Dubs fans. He said:

"Sit down, Sit down, Look at these idiots right here, f*****g idiots."

The Warriors fans seemed to embrace the moment in the video and showed off their Dubs jerseys. Pierce continued his celebration as it was the first time in twelve years that the Celtics had one a Finals game at the Garden.

The 44-year-old was part of the Celtics team that won the franchise's last championship in 2008. He shared some exciting takes on the players and the team.

With the series in favour of the Boston Celtics at 2-1, the ball is in their court. However, they need to continue playing well until the final buzzer of the series, as the Dubs are a side that could come back strong.

Can the Boston Celtics overcome an experienced Warriors team and win two more games in the series?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Three

The Boston Celtics' performance in Game 3 was sensational right from the very start. They established a solid 11 point lead after the first quarter itself and kept getting better as the game progressed. The Warriors did try to force a comeback in the third quarter, but the Boston Celtics were a little too determined on the night.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were both stellar for the team in Game 3. The young duo combined to score 53 points on the night, which led the team to an easy win. Going forward, the Boston Celtics will need similar performances from the duo.

Marcus Smart was also big for the Celtics in Game 3. He scored 24 points and knocked down some big shots to help the team out. His ability to contribute on both ends of the floor has been big for the Celtics. Although Steph Curry has done well, Smart has given his best in containing the two-time MVP.

Another player that has been instrumental for the Boston Celtics is Robert Williams III. The youngster is one of the best shot blockers in the league and has been a great presence in the paint for the team.

Along with blocking shots, Williams has also been great on the boards for the team. He is averaging 3.3 blocks and 6.0 rebounds per game in the Finals. It is sensational considering that he is playing with a knee injury

The Celtics also have a proven veteran in Al Horford. Payton Pritchard, Grant Williams and Derrick White have also done a great job for them. If they continue to play good basketball, the Celtics will certainly make it very difficult for the Warriors.

Although a 2-1 lead is good, there are still four games to be played. The Celtics' opponents are a Warriors team that has won championships together before.

It is certainly not going to be very easy to get the better of them and the Celtics are well aware of that. They showed a sense of urgency in Game 3 and will now have to carry the same momentum for the remainder of the series.

