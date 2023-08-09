With NBA 2K24 set to release in early September, fans cannot wait to play the latest version of the game. From taking control of your destiny in MyCareer to creating a team comprising your favorites in MyTeam, NBA 2K24 has plenty to offer.

Player ratings continue to define the best players in the game; however, there are two important notices.

First, the NBA 2k development team will continue to update player ratings throughout the season, meaning a player's rating will change during the season. The second is that there will be five players in the game with an overall rating of 96, creating a tie. Now, let's take a look at the six highest-rated players in NBA 2K24.

Six highest-rated players in NBA 2K24

1. Steph Curry: 96 Overall

Steph Curry had an overall of 96 in NBA 2K23; however, as the season progressed, he earned an overall of 97. Although the Golden State Warriors came up short of capturing NBA gold, Curry continued to add to his already-impressive legacy.

2. Kevin Durant: 96 Overall

Last season, Kevin Durant earned himself a 96 overall rating in NBA 2K23. Although he struggled in the playoffs and leaned heavily on Devin Booker's scoring output, Durant's play earned him a 96 overall in NBA 2K24.

3. Joel Embiid: 96 Overall

After a splendid season that saw Joel Embiid win the regular-season MVP award, it's no surprise that the dominant big man has retained his 96 overall rating. As he continues to sweat for the MVP like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo before him, Embiid could also see his rating improve during the year.

4. LeBron James: 96 Overall

Much like last year, LeBron James has a 96 overall in NBA 2K24. As he prepares to enter year 21 in the league, the four-time champ has made it clear that he has no plans of slowing down any time soon. As proof, NBA 2k has made sure to keep his rating as one of the highest in the league.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 96 Overall

Last year, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the highest-rated current player in NBA 2K23 thanks to his 97 overall. This year, Antetokounmpo has been knocked down to the second-place spot after a disappointing first-round playoff exit.

6. Nikola Jokic: 98 Overall

After Nikola Jokic won an NBA title and a Finals MVP award, it comes as no surprise that he sits atop the list as the highest-rated NBA 2k player. With an overall of 98, it seems unlikely that Jokic will get bumped up to the ultra-rare overall rating of 99.

