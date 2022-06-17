Revisited: “They f****D up mentally and physically” - LeBron James sends a message to the Cavaliers room after winning Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals vs the Warriors, on this day 6 years ago

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA finals was an iconic moment in NBA history. While Game 7 would be the ultimate deciding factor, after Game 6, Cleveland felt like they were in control.

During a post-game locker room meeting, James expressed why he was confident in his team's ability to beat the Warriors. He also motivated his team after winning their fifteenth game of the playoffs and needing one more to win the championship.

They f*****d up. They f****d up mentally and physically. I'm telling you they f****d up. And this s**t always kinda works out, right? It always works out this way. So, 15 is mine. 15 is mine. It always kinda work out that way. 15 is mine. Listen, one more, y'all. Everything that we got, man. Everything that we got."

Cleveland would go on to get one more win and finish with 16 wins in the playoffs and an NBA championship.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



On this date six years ago, LeBron and the Cavs were one win away from beating the Warriors in the NBA Finals @ESPNPlus "They f---ed up mentally and physically."On this date six years ago, LeBron and the Cavs were one win away from beating the Warriors in the NBA Finals "They f---ed up mentally and physically." 👀On this date six years ago, LeBron and the Cavs were one win away from beating the Warriors in the NBA Finals 🏆 @ESPNPlus https://t.co/RYZDC2aFBd

In Game 7 of the 2016 NBA finals, LeBron James and the Cavaliers gave it everything they had to knock off the Warriors. As for where the Warriors were mentally and physically, Draymond Green gave it his all but did not get much help.

As a result, Cleveland claimed its only NBA championship, and the Warriors would look for help to ensure that they could win another title.

While the Warriors would ultimately win three of their four series again, the Cavaliers in the finals, 2016, still looms over the franchise.

The blown 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA finals haunts the Warriors as much as it adds to the legacy of LeBron James.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers "f****d up" the Warriors in a way that has not been done before or since

LeBron and the Cavs' win in Game 7 came with a physical and mental break from the Warriors.

LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors have two of the top "dynasties" of the last decade. Since 2011, every NBA finals has featured LeBron, the Warriors, or both, except for last year's finals.

While LeBron won his four championships with three different teams, the Warriors have been one team with one core during their dynasty. Still, the one black mark on the NBA finals appearances during the Warriors dynasty is the 2016 NBA finals.

CBS Sports @CBSSports Warriors are 5-1 all-time in Game 6 with 3-2 series lead under Steve Kerr.



Only loss ---> 2016 NBA Finals vs Cavaliers Warriors are 5-1 all-time in Game 6 with 3-2 series lead under Steve Kerr.Only loss ---> 2016 NBA Finals vs Cavaliers https://t.co/x5czLX2j6a

Despite the Golden State Warriors getting revenge against the Cavaliers in the 2017 and 2018 NBA finals, the 2016 loss is still referenced. Anytime the Warriors have a lead in a series, such as with Boston, the blown lead is brought up.

For LeBron James and Cleveland, the damage they did to the Warriors "mentally and physically" also tarnished the Warriors' legacy.

