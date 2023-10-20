Sixers considering Allen Iverson kit comeback after facing heat over 2023-24 city edition jersey: reports 

Every year, Philadelphia 76ers fans beg for Allen Iverson era city edition jerseys. While it didn't happen this time around, the idea is reportedly being tossed around for the future.

Allen Iverson spent nearly a decade with the Sixers, and the only thing more iconic than his play was his jersey. In the past, the franchise had stuck with a red, white and blue concept. However, during the late 90s and early 2000s, they donned a black jersey that fans love to this day.

On Thursday afternoon, the Sixers unveiled their city edition jerseys for the 2023-24 season. Not long after, reports emerged that people in the organization are pushing for the Iverson era throwback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For the second year in a row, the Philadelphia 76ers have embraced the "City of Brotherly Love" nickname on their city edition jersey.

Allen Iverson is what makes the black and red jersey iconic

Fans might clamor for the Allen Iverson throwback jerseys, but they might not be as big a hit as they think. While it is a stylish jersey, it's the player that made them so iconic.

During his time in the NBA, Iverson was a one-of-a-kind player on an off the court. Along with being one of the top players in Sixers history, he was an extremely influential player in the history of basketball.

The fact that they are called Allen Iverson throwbacks proves that the player made the jersey. Despite only standing at six feet tall, the high-powered guard emerged to become one of the top players in the league for a long stretch of his career. To this day, Iverson is still viewed as the greatest ever pound for pound.

While donning that iconic black jersey, Iverson achieved many incredible feats in his career. The most impressive being carrying the team all the way to the NBA Finals in 2001. Even though they ended up losing to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the LA Lakers, he delivered one of the most memorable moments in finals history.

Along with his finals run, Iverson accomplished a lot during his time in Philadelphia. He was a multi-time All-Star and All-NBA guard, won MVP in 2001 and led the league in scoring on four different occasions. Iverson's Sixers tenure came to an end during the 2007 season when he was traded to the Denver Nuggets.

The jerseys are still likely to do well if they're brought back, but they'll never have the same popularity as when Iverson wore them.