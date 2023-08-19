"Sixers downfall?": NBA fans enticed by reports of Joel Embiid potentially demanding a trade soon

The prickly situation in Philadelphia has sparked rumors that franchise superstar Joel Embiid is about to demand a trade out of the Sixers. NBA fans cannot contain their excitement at the idea of the reigning MVP joining another team.

At a public event in China, James Harden openly insulted the Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey. He called him a liar and announced that he will not be associated with him or any organization Morey is a part of.

Harden and Morey seemingly had a pretty strong relationship before this incident. Morey was the general manager of the Houston Rockets during Harden's tenure there and was one of the main reasons why the latter came to Philadelphia from Brooklyn.

Additionally, James Harden has said that nothing can be done to fix the relationship with the Sixers. After this development, Embiid's future has also been called into question.

The situation in the Philadelphia 76ers locker room were already tense to begin with.

The team embarassingly lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals last year against the Boston Celtics, squandering a 3-2 lead. They lost partly due to disappointing performances by Embiid and Harden, but the All-NBA center instead blamed his teammates for not stepping up. Shortly after the loss, coach Doc Rivers was let go.

So it isn't surprising that Joel Embiid-retated trade rumors are surfacing. While Pennsylvania sports fans are reasonably upset, fans from New York and Miami are already discussing hypothetical trade scenarios to acquire the Cameroonian big man.

Some are laughing at the situation, while others feel empathy for Embiid. One tweeted:

"Sixers downfall?"

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Meanwhile, two teams have emerged as the favorites to land Joel Embiid, the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks. Fans of the respective franchises are having a blast on social after news linking their teams to Embiid surfaced.

One fan tweeted:

"Jalen Brunson and embiid are literally winning the ring if this happens"

while another said:

"Maybe Philly will be the ones to take Herro and 3 late FRPs"

Jimmy Butler once tried to recruit Joel Embiid to Miami Heat

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.

This isn't the first time Joel Embiid has been linked to the Miami Heat. In 2020, his former teammate Jimmy Butler commented on one of his Instagram posts, suggesting he should consider Miami as a destination.

Embiid quoted the Christopher Nolan-directed Batman movie titled "The Dark Knight" in his post caption:

"You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

Butler commented:

"I know a place where villians are welcome."

It's implied that Butler meant Miami, and Embiid's affirmatory response sparked rumors at the time.

Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid played together in Philadelphia during the 2018-19 season. They reached the Conference semifinals, where they were beaten by the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 after a heartbreaking game-winning shot by Kawhi Leonard.

The two have been linked on several occasions since, as fans and media personalities have said that Butler was the best teammate Embiid has ever had.

