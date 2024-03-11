Sixers edge Knicks in 6-point thriller, become first pair of teams to not score 80 points in 2987 days 

The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks produced one of the grittiest games of the year on Sunday. The Eastern Conference rivals threw it back to the 90s after failing to score 80 points apiece. They became the first pair of teams in 2987 days to achieve the rare record.

The last time two teams in the same game failed to score over 80 points was Jan. 6, 2016. The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves engaged in a hard-fought defensive game as the former beat the latter 78-74. The 76ers won the game 79-73 on Sunday.

It's become an anomaly for teams failing to score above 100 in today's NBA. The offense has been elevated to a new level with the improved spacing and skillset over the past few years. Teams are posting record offensive ratings and unusually efficient shooting splits, especially from long-range.

However, Sunday's game between the Sixers and Knicks was entirely different. Neither team shot over 40% while making only 80 field goal attempts.

Both teams missed crucial players as the Sixers played without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, their primary options and creators on offense. Meanwhile, the Knicks were without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, leaving the burden on Julius Randle.

The team's head coaches, Nick Nurse and Tom Thibodeau are renowned for being defensive-minded. They relied on that during Sunday's contest, leading to the low-scoring contest.

Both teams did an excellent job of forcing turnovers. Philadelphia had New York lose possessions 19 times while committing 13 TOs itself.

Sixers-Knicks game recap: Kelly Oubre Jr. shines, Jalen Brunson struggles

Kelly Oubre Jr. was the best player on the floor during the Sixers-Knicks game. He had 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals while guarding All-Star Jalen Brunson. He shot 6 of 19 but made nine trips to the foul line. Buddy Hield played an excellent cameo after tallying 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists off the bench on 6 of 9 shooting. He was a game-high +/- +19.

Meanwhile, the Knicks had Jalen Brunson tallying 19 points and eight assists but he shot 27.3%, including 1 of 9 from deep. Donte DiVincenzo supported him with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals, but he shot an underwhelming 6 of 17, too.

The Knicks connected on only 26 field goals all game. They desperately need some depth back amid this slump. New York has dropped to 37-27, going 5-10 since Feb. 2. The 76ers, meanwhile, are 36-28 and have ended a three-game skid.