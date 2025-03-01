"Sixers finally found their season’s savior": Fans erupt as Philadelphia 76ers sign ex-Lakers guard after Joel Embiid's season ends

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly signed former Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino to a two-way contract on Friday. The move comes after Joel Embiid was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. ESPN's Shams Charania reported the Sixers' decision to acquire Hood-Schifino amid what has been a disappointing season for the franchise.

Ad

Social media quickly erupted following the announcement. Fans, including Lakers supporters, shared their candid reactions, with some even mocking the Sixers for their decision.

"Sixers finally found their season’s savior. This guy’s a beast," a fan wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Yet another former Laker draft pick finds a new home. A lot of Lakers picks over the last ten years found homes in the league even though LA didn't have spots for them," another wrote.

"My gosh this team is in deeper than the Mariana trenches," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The 76ers have nothing to lose. Might as well try to find and develop some young cheap pieces," another wrote.

"Didn’t work out with the Lakers, but maybe Philly is the right fit," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It looks like Jalen Hood-Schifino is ready to make some moves with the 76ers, let’s hope he shows off those skills!" another posted.

Jalen Hood-Schifino was traded earlier in the season

The LA Lakers traded Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Utah Jazz earlier in the season. After being waived by the Jazz, the young guard became a free agent. The Lakers had originally drafted the former Indiana Hoosier guard in 2023 with the No. 17 pick.

Ad

During his time with the Lakers, Hood-Schifino didn’t have many chances to showcase his skills. In the 2023-24 season, he appeared in 21 games, averaging 1.6 points on 22.2% shooting from the field.

In the current 2024-25 season, Hood-Schifino has played just two games for the Lakers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.