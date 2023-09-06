Sixers HC Nick Nurse reveals exactly how Dennis Rodman joined his British Basketball League team in 2006

Dennis Rodman played pro basketball for a long time, dating back to his 1986 rookie year with the Detroit Pistons. He lasted seven seasons in Detroit, two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, three seasons with the Chicago Bulls and one season each with the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

However, his post-NBA career saw him playing in Mexico (2004) and even in the British Basketball League (2006). Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse talked about Rodman's time in the BBL on "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," as he coached the Hall of Famer during that time.

"He was on "Celebrity Big Brother U.K.,'" Nurse said. "He's in this house with 20 other people, these other celebrities, and everybody's watching this. And they're voting them out, voting them in. And he's become this household name in England. So, literally, we get a call one day, and the guy, he says, 'See if Rodman will come play once he gets voted off the house.'

"And then, it was just like, we said, 'OK, I just called the owner or the sponsor of the team.' He said, 'Yeah, man, let's do it.' So, he made it all the way down to the last three or four in the house. And he got voted off and he came down and it was wild, man. We had like completely sold out, over 150 press credentials."

At the time, Nick Nurse was the Brighton Bears coach from 2001 to 2006.

Dennis Rodman played against the Guildford Heat on Jan. 28, 2006, and lasted three games with the Brighton Bears.

Dennis Rodman's first game with the Brighton Bears

In 2006, Dennis Rodman donned a Brighton Bears jersey against the Guildford Heat and helped win the game 91-88. The former NBA player put up four points and seven rebounds in under 26 minutes at 44 years of age.

Rodman's first game was electric as the British fans reached a capacity of 1,500 at the Brighton Triangle. Following the game, the team talked about his first game and his extension on the roster, as per the Associated Press:

"Fans who attended the game on Jan. 28 witnessed a unique event. Dennis was eager to play and was on the court far longer than the period of the time he was contacted for. Since his departure to the USA, he has been in contact with the Bears and is looking forward to his return."

It was an interesting setting to see a former NBA player like Dennis Rodman perform when factoring in all the basketball experience and knowledge the five-time champion and two-time Defensive Player of the Year has garnered over the years.