Sixers legend Allen Iverson left speechless by Steph Curry's fashion tribute

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson was left speechless on Saturday after Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry sent him a fashion tribute. The 11-time All-Star turned up for his team's away game against the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center donning an A.I.-themed jacket.

Iverson took to Instagram on Saturday to share his thoughts on the Bay Area legend's special tribute as he posted a clip of Curry walking in through the player's tunnel. Captioning the post with a short message, the legend wrote:

" No words can explain how I felt when I saw this! #ImSoBlessed"

Curry wore a blue varsity jacket with white sleeves and red accents. The jacket featured the letter 'A' alongside Iverson's nickname "the Answer" on the left breast, while his NBA accolades were listed on the right. The color signified the former MVP's time in Philly and the sleeves also had his iconic No. 3 stitched to the side.

Despite showing love to Allen Iverson at Wells Fargo Center, Curry's night wasn't great. He scored 29 points and recorded his first dunk in six years but couldn't take home the win as Quentin Grimes' career-high 44 points ended the Warriors' five-game win streak.

Stephen Curry explains his reasoning behind donning the Allen Iverson-themed jacket

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry's custom jacket and his first dunk in over six years made all the headlines on Saturday as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Warriors by a score of 126-119. The reigning All-Star MVP's custom Allen Iverson-themed jacket was an eye-catcher and earned an emotional response from the legend himself.

However, after the game, the Warriors guard spoke about his tribute to Iverson during an interview as he explained the story behind the drip:

"He's (Iverson) always been someone that shows so much love and gone out of his way to give me praise and admiration, the same way I had for watching him play. I got to play with him a couple of times before he retired which is crazy to think back on those experiences. I didn't get to see him tonight but being in Philly and all, the iconic career he had here so showing some love back," he expressed.

Iverson played for fourteen seasons in the NBA and was a trailblazer, breaking trends with his unique style and crazy ball handles. The cornrowed superstar won the MVP in 2001 and was named Rookie of the Year (1997) in his debut season.

