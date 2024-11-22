Sixers rookie and leading scorer Jared McCain drops one-word reaction after massive NBA2K rating update 

While the Philadelphia 76ers have started their season poorly, the team is enjoying flashes of greatness from rookie Jared McCain. McCain is Philadelphia's leading scorer through 14 games this season and is giving fans something to be excited about amid a five-game losing streak.

McCain's fast start was reflected in his NBA 2K25 rating, receiving a massive overall rating boost in a recent update of the game. On Thursday afternoon, the game developers revealed McCain's overall jump with a post on Instagram.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With a post to his Instagram story, McCain reacted to his 10-point overall rating increase.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Image Credits: Via @jmccain24 on Instagram

"YESSIRR," McCain captioned his Instagram post.

His 83 overall rating is now the highest among NBA rookies, with Dalton Knecht, Zach Edey and Zaccharie Risacher rounding out the top four. Knecht (+7), Edey (+4) and Risacher (+1) also received overall boosts in the game's recent update.

McCain has four starts and is averaging 15.6 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds on 47.5% shooting. McCain is leading all rookies in points (218) and points per game (15.6) despite ranking seventh in minutes.

Jared McCain continues 20-point scoring stretch versus Grizzlies

While the 76ers have struggled to find their footing this season , Jared McCain is in the midst of one of the greatest scoring stretches by a rookie in franchise history. In Philadelphia's 117-111 loss versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, McCain scored 20 points, connecting on three of his seven 3-point attempts.

McCain notched his sixth consecutive game scoring 20 points or more. His streak started on Nov. 10 in Philadelphia's last win. The 76ers topped the Charlotte Hornets 107-105 in overtime behind 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting from McCain.

Jared McCain is already 22nd in 76ers history in 20-point games by a rookie with six in his first 14 games. He also became the 76er's fifth-youngest player to score 30 points versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 13. McCain scored 34 points, making six of his 13 3-pointers and dishing out a career-high 10 assists in a 114-106 loss.

McCain and the 76ers will be back in action on Friday night versus the Brooklyn Nets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.