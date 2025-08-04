  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Joel Embiid
  • "Sixers should have tried to trade him to Dallas" - NBA fans anxious over Joel Embiid's knee health sparking fears of premature retirement

"Sixers should have tried to trade him to Dallas" - NBA fans anxious over Joel Embiid's knee health sparking fears of premature retirement

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 04, 2025 02:50 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
"Sixers should have tried to trade him to Dallas" - NBA fans anxious over Joel Embiid's knee health sparking fears of premature retirement. [photo: Imagn]

Joel Embiid’s knee issues continue to hound the Philadelphia 76ers superstar. Embiid has played just 58 games over the last two seasons because of a nagging left knee problem. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, “there is genuine concern about his knee health,” a persistent issue that has sparked fears of premature retirement.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to the latest news on Embiid:

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

Siegel’s report came roughly a week ago when Philadelphia 76ers insider Keith Pompey appeared on SiriusXM NBA to voice his concerns about Embiid. Pompey said:

“I think Joel may know that the end is near. And this is just me saying that. And it’s kind of explaining to people what he’s going through. Because rarely do you have a guy tell you how much pain and how much they’re going through.”
Ad
Ad

Joel Embiid’s knee injuries are well-documented. He first tore his left meniscus in 2017 before the same injury happened seven years later. Following surgery in February 2024, Embiid sat out for two months before rejoining his team in time for the playoffs.

The big man seemed to have shrugged off the knee problems when he played for Team USA in the Paris Olympics in July-August 2024. After much optimism, the issues resurfaced at the start of the 2024-25 NBA campaign. Embiid played only 19 games before the 76ers decided to shut him down in February this year.

Ad

According to Siegel, Philadelphia is downplaying Joel Embiid’s knee concerns, so it remains to be seen if he will play to open the 2025-26 season.

Joel Embiid still has a contract with 76ers for at least four years

In 2021, Joel Embiid signed a four-year, $213.3 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, per Spotrac. The final season of that deal, which will give him a $55.2 million salary, will be for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Despite persistent knee problems, the 76ers extended Embiid to a three-year, $187.6 million contract in September 2024. The extension runs through the 2027-28 season before the former NBA MVP gets a player option in the summer of 2028. Embiid will be in the books for $67.1 million if he opts into that contract.

The Philadelphia 76ers have committed a massive amount to a player who continues to deal with nagging left knee problems.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications