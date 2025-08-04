"Sixers should have tried to trade him to Dallas" - NBA fans anxious over Joel Embiid's knee health sparking fears of premature retirement

Joel Embiid’s knee issues continue to hound the Philadelphia 76ers superstar. Embiid has played just 58 games over the last two seasons because of a nagging left knee problem. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, “there is genuine concern about his knee health,” a persistent issue that has sparked fears of premature retirement.Fans reacted to the latest news on Embiid:David Rodriguez Jr @coachrodx23LINKSixers should have tried to trade him to Dallas before the draftOne fan said:MIA SAN ROBBEN | NETS | CHIEFS @Jorgo089LINKWon a charity MVP and called it a day 😭😭😭😭😭😭Another fan added:Virgo_Kid @BeeShady_VirgoLINKIdk why people think this guy is ever playing meaningful ball again, probably will retire in 2-3 years, Knees are just doneOne more fan continued:JWAC @JwacReactionsLINKThere’s been genuine concern since his rookie yearAnother fan reacted:Victor Williams @ThePhillyPodLINKI’ve been genuinely concerned for five years.Siegel’s report came roughly a week ago when Philadelphia 76ers insider Keith Pompey appeared on SiriusXM NBA to voice his concerns about Embiid. Pompey said:“I think Joel may know that the end is near. And this is just me saying that. And it’s kind of explaining to people what he’s going through. Because rarely do you have a guy tell you how much pain and how much they’re going through.”Joel Embiid’s knee injuries are well-documented. He first tore his left meniscus in 2017 before the same injury happened seven years later. Following surgery in February 2024, Embiid sat out for two months before rejoining his team in time for the playoffs.The big man seemed to have shrugged off the knee problems when he played for Team USA in the Paris Olympics in July-August 2024. After much optimism, the issues resurfaced at the start of the 2024-25 NBA campaign. Embiid played only 19 games before the 76ers decided to shut him down in February this year.According to Siegel, Philadelphia is downplaying Joel Embiid’s knee concerns, so it remains to be seen if he will play to open the 2025-26 season.Joel Embiid still has a contract with 76ers for at least four yearsIn 2021, Joel Embiid signed a four-year, $213.3 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, per Spotrac. The final season of that deal, which will give him a $55.2 million salary, will be for the 2025-26 season.Despite persistent knee problems, the 76ers extended Embiid to a three-year, $187.6 million contract in September 2024. The extension runs through the 2027-28 season before the former NBA MVP gets a player option in the summer of 2028. Embiid will be in the books for $67.1 million if he opts into that contract.The Philadelphia 76ers have committed a massive amount to a player who continues to deal with nagging left knee problems.